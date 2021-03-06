Snyder Cut Sequel That Will Never Be – The Daily LITG, 6th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's the Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- Punisher Returns With Four More Heroes Reborn One-Shots From Marvel
- Rick and Morty Art Department Selects 10 Favorite Season 4 Images
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tony Khan Drops Clues About Mystery Wrestling Star Signing with AEW
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Chris Weston's Judge Dredd Art For Anthrax Graphic Novel
- Take Pride, Silk, Witchblood And Thank FOC It's Friday 5th March 2021
- Mindless Speculation: Could Echo Be The New Phoenix? Heroes Reborn
- Darkhold First Appearance, Marvel Spotlight #4 Sells For $500 On eBay
- WandaVision Credits Remove Jim Shooter, Add Gerry Conway & Mike Ploog
- PrintWatch: Batman, Demon Days, Nocterra, Two Moons, Crossover, More
- CoverWatch: Spawn, Batman Fortnite, Crossover and Heroes Reborn
- Christopher Cantwell Brings Together United States Of Captain America
- Ghost & Att-Lass- Marvel Movie Figurines Hero Collector June Solicits
- Cosmic Odyssey Comes To DC Hardcovers in Hero Collector June Solicits
LITG one year ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- LATE: Doom Patrol, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Metal Men, Birds of Prey at DC Comics
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Funko Not Deserting ECCC Over Coronavirus Fears… And Others
- DC Cancels Six Days TPB, and Orders For Inferior Five and Batman vs Ra's Al Ghul #5 and #6
- X-Men vs Sentinel Gets a Second Statue with Iron Studios
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo's New Joker Story, For Both Deluxe Hardcover and 80th Anniversary Special
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Brexit (Finally) Sees ComiXology UK Increase Prices By 67%, With Pound Dollar 1:1 Parity
- No, Onward Does Not Have Post-Credit Scenes… But It Has Something For The Real Geeks
LITG two years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History… But Also Preserves Some Of It, Sadly (SPOILERS)
- [SPOILER-FREE] Are the Captain Marvel Post-Credit Scenes Worth Staying For? Who Cameos? And Can You Take Kids?
- DC Comics to Start Detective Comics Numbering Again With Vol 1
- DC Switching to Longer Hardcover Collections of Ongoing Series?
- What Happens When Your Comic Is Cancelled Three Issues In? Green Arrow #50 Preview
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and JSA.
- Mariah Benes, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.
- Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.
- Grant Richards, artist of Away graphic novel.
- Louis Bright-Raven, editor, writer, and illustrator.
- Mike Burkey, comic book art dealer.
- Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.
- Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.