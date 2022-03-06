Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 6th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- Dave Gibbons To Talk About The End Of His Relationship With Alan Moore
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Walker: Jensen Ackles Gets Red Hood & Days of Our Lives Reminders
- SNL: Bob Odenkirk Explains Hating Chris Farley's "Chippendales" Sketch
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- How Many Pokémon TCG Packs It Took To Get Rainbow Charizard VSTAR
- Exclusive Cat Comics On Marvel Unlimited With Marvel Meow
- Garth Ennis Returns To The Punisher In Vietnam In 2022
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Dark Horse to Publish Debut Graphic Novel by Soroush Barazesh
- Dark Horse to Release Brazilian Graphic Novel Maze in English
- Marvel's Punisher Versus Molon Labe Militia This Wednesday?
- The DC Wild West Comic Gangs Of Gotham That They Never Published
- A Quick & East Guide To Asexuality? Thank FOC It's 3rd of March 2022
- Russian Comic Publisher Bubble Comics Has Gone Silent For Two Weeks
- Yen Press Announces Narrators for Upcoming Yen Audiobooks
- Kevin Smith Launches New Comic Line, Secret Stash, From Dark Horse
- Does The Batman Have A Post-Credit Scene? Daily LITG 5th March 2022
- Valiant Classics Reprints For 2022 & 2023, 250 Pages For $24.99
LITG one year ago, Snyder Cut Sequel, Law & Order, Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- Punisher Returns With Four More Heroes Reborn One-Shots From Marvel
- Rick and Morty Art Department Selects 10 Favorite Season 4 Images
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tony Khan Drops Clues About Mystery Wrestling Star Signing with AEW
- Chris Weston's Judge Dredd Art For Anthrax Graphic Novel
- Take Pride, Silk, Witchblood And Thank FOC It's Friday 5th March 2021
- Mindless Speculation: Could Echo Be The New Phoenix? Heroes Reborn
- Darkhold First Appearance, Marvel Spotlight #4 Sells For $500 On eBay
- WandaVision Credits Remove Jim Shooter, Add Gerry Conway & Mike Ploog
- PrintWatch: Batman, Demon Days, Nocterra, Two Moons, Crossover, More
- CoverWatch: Spawn, Batman Fortnite, Crossover and Heroes Reborn
- Christopher Cantwell Brings Together United States Of Captain America
- Ghost & Att-Lass- Marvel Movie Figurines Hero Collector June Solicits
- Cosmic Odyssey Comes To DC Hardcovers in Hero Collector June Solicits
LITG two years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- LATE: Doom Patrol, Legion Of Super-Heroes, Metal Men, Birds of Prey at DC Comics
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Funko Not Deserting ECCC Over Coronavirus Fears… And Others
- DC Cancels Six Days TPB, and Orders For Inferior Five and Batman vs Ra's Al Ghul #5 and #6
- X-Men vs Sentinel Gets a Second Statue with Iron Studios
- Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo's New Joker Story, For Both Deluxe Hardcover and 80th Anniversary Special
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- Brexit (Finally) Sees ComiXology UK Increase Prices By 67%, With Pound Dollar 1:1 Parity
- No, Onward Does Not Have Post-Credit Scenes… But It Has Something For The Real Geeks
LITG three years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History… But Also Preserves Some Of It, Sadly (SPOILERS)
- [SPOILER-FREE] Are the Captain Marvel Post-Credit Scenes Worth Staying For? Who Cameos? And Can You Take Kids?
- DC Comics to Start Detective Comics Numbering Again With Vol 1
- DC Switching to Longer Hardcover Collections of Ongoing Series?
- What Happens When Your Comic Is Cancelled Three Issues In? Green Arrow #50 Preview
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joe Pangrazio, creator of Canny Cthulhu Holmes
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and JSA.
- Mariah Benes, inker on Teen Titans, Ms Marvel, Superman.
- Tone Rodriguez, Simpsons artist.
- Grant Richards, artist of Away graphic novel.
- Louis Bright-Raven, editor, writer, and illustrator.
- Mike Burkey, comic book art dealer.
- Chris Johnson, artist on The Boy With A Balloon For A Head.
- Richard Dean Starr, writer on Hellboy, Zorro, Kolchak.