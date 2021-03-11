Pokémon GO, X-Men & Spider-Costumes – Daily LITG 11th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
- New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
- Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Shares Previews, Season Schedule
- Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)
- The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)
- Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Is Gen Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?
- Alan Moore's New Novel Series, Long London, Is Being Auctioned Off
- IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director
- Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas
- Malorie Blackman Talks To Kingsley Nebechi About Noughts & Crosses
- Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover
- MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?
- Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits
- Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy
- Batman Fortnite Comic Will Arrive In Plastic Bags With Sealed Sticker
- X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano – The Daily LITG 10th March 2021
LITG one year ago – Trump kept out of Bond
And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
- 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
- "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
- "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
- Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
- Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020
LITG two years ago – Batman Damned changed things
And The Punisher was in trouble.
- Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
- Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
- SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
- Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
- Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
- Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics
