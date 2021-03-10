Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits

Member of the Krakoa homicide team X-Factor. Eye Boy is a Marvel Comics character created by Jason Aaron and Nick Bradshaw for Wolverine And The X-Men #9 in 2021 as a comic-tragic figure, with the mutant power to have… lots of eyes. Everywhere. Over time that power has developed to enable extraordinary eyesight across the electromagnetic spectrum, including intuitively reading neuro-linguistic tells. In X-Factor, that takes a jump.

Multi-dimensions, multiple levels of existence, simultaneously. Eyeboy can see… everything, everywhere, everywhen. Might come in handy. Maybe he could see another event coming? We've seen how Cable seems to be setting up events familiar to the eighties X-Men crossover Inferno which inspired some mindless speculation. And in Strange Adventures today?

It's revealed that Dessy or Despair's father is S'ym, demon of Limbo, instigator of Inferno, and names after Dave Sim as he is meant to look like a massive, purple Cerebus. A useful piece to have in play?

While we've seen that these new Children Of The Atom may not be all they appear to be. But Buddy – otherwise known as Cyclops Lass – is happy to fight the Krakoa corner.

Even if they haven't turned up on Krakoa island yet. Maybe they can't. More to come?

After all, it's good to see Maggott return to the Krakoa X-Men comics alongside Pixie and Magma. No vote needed.

STRANGE ACADEMY #9

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Humberto Ramos

• It's PARENTS' DAY at Strange Academy!

• For most students, it's a joyous day, but for Calvin Morse, an orphan…not so much.

• It's PARENTS' DAY at Strange Academy!

• For most students, it's a joyous day, but for Calvin Morse, an orphan…not so much.

• So while the rest of the parents go on a scavenger hunt around campus, Calvin and an unlikely friend face something truly scary. Rated T+

(W) Vita Ayala (A) Bernard Chang (CA) R. B. Silva

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

WHEN DID THE X-MEN GET SIDEKICKS?!

Now! Don't miss the debut of the greatest teenage super hero team of all time! They've learned from the best, now they're ready to be put to the test! But who the heck are these kids, and where do they come from? Guest-starring the X-Men! Rated T+

(W) Leah Williams (A) David Baldeon (CA) Ivan Shavrin

• Hey, guys! Wasn't expecting to see X-Factor torpedo up the resurrection queue priority–.

• Boneyard's haunted.

• WHAT?

*Resurrecting murdered teammates* Boneyard's haunted.

Rated T+In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99