Pokémon GO, X-Men & Transformers, The Daily LITG 19th November 2020

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, X-Men and Transformers – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Uncanny X-Men and Transformers Crossover to Create Ultimate X-Spanse
- Unseen Jim Lee X-Men Art Created Over Ten Years, Goes To Auction
- Swords Of Justice Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Nick Spencer Writes One More Day (Again) In Amazing Spider-Man #53
- The Death Of Batman In Death Metal #5? Or #1? (Spoilers)
- Franklin Richards – Another Mutant That Never Was? (FF #26 Spoilers)
- Rah Muzic Sues Marvel and Sony Over Venom Movie
- Terrakion, Cobalion, and Virizion Return to Raids in Pokémon GO
- Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: Burnham and Georgiou Go Rogue
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading about comic books.
- Dave Stevens Documentary Seeks Stories About Rocketeer Creator
- The Insult That Made A Man Out Of Rorschach (Spoilers)
- Man-Bat #1- The Last We'll See Of This Sort Of Thing For Some Time?
- Duncan Jones Is Working On Something Very Big He Can't Talk About
- What Industry Secrets Does Female-Centric Revenge Saga Hide?
- Joëlle Jones' Wonder Girl Continue In DC Omniverse Stories in 2021
- Paul Allor, Paul Tucker Create New Queer Horror Comic, Hollow Heart
- Harley Quinn Still In Love With Poison Ivy – Batman #103 Spoilers
- Endless Winter Preview and Checklist in This Week's DC Comics
LITG One year ago, it was Alan Moore's birthday
And no more Batman from Bale.
- Alan Moore On His "Grouchiness" and "Cantankerousness"
- Yikes! Many Bans in Standard, Others – "Magic: The Gathering"
- "Batman": Christian Bale Turned Down Fourth Film Because of Nolan
- Marvel Comics February 2020 Solicitations – Force Works to Dark Agnes, Darth Vader to Wolverine, Frankensteined
- Meet the New Fantastic Four, Same as the Old Fantastic Four? Fantastic Four 2099 #1 [Preview]
- DC Comics Introduces the Anti-Eternia He-Man – Direct From German Audiocassettes of 1985 – 9-Page Preview
- Disney History "Hidden Gems" You Might've Missed on Disney+
- Foggy Nelson, Certified Bad-@#$ in Punisher Kill Krew #5 [Preview]
- "Doctor Who": Jodie Whittaker Anoints New Doctor, Brings the Feels [Video]
- HBO's "Watchmen": Notes From Upcoming Episodes [SPOILERS]
LITG Two years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything
And solicitations were coming.
- 'Dune': Timothée Chalamet Doesn't Know What Fear Is
- Mini-Frankensteining DC Comics Solicitations for February 2019
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics Solicitations for February 2019
- 5 Amazing Movies That You Probably Missed in 2018
- Viz Announce My Hero Academia: Smash, Komi Can't Communicate, Beastars and Automatic Eve for 2019
Happening today
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Comic Creators Club – Editorial Meeting, 5-5.45pm. Fortnightly Zoom meeting where we can discuss comics, deadlines and see works in progress.
- Webinar: Comic books in the age of Social Media and online platforms, hosted by Institut français de Finlande , 1-2.30pm GMT. This webinar gathers creators and publishers from France and Nordics countries, to discuss the situation for comics creators in those countries and the impact of digital tools on the artists and their creation. It will also raise the question of artistic freedom and financial autonomy through digital revolution. Speakers: Julien Aubert, H-Lehkonen, Tor Fruergaard, Frode Haaland, Ola Hellsten, Wandrille Nautilus.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Concrete Park and Giles writer, and actor, Erika Alexander
- Frankie D'Armata, comic book colourist
- Penciller on Wheel Of Time, MacGuyver, First Law and Tekken, Andie Tong.
- Jonnie Allan, comic book creator of Stykman.
- EIC of Golden Liberty Comics, Michael Sacal
- Rick McCollum, writer and artist for FantaCo's Gore Shriek
- Artist on Legion of Super-Heroes and Doom Patrol Steve Lightle
