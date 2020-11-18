Swords Of Justice Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Tonight may be a hectic Raid Hour for Pokémon GO trainers looking to hunt for a specific Shiny Legendary. Not one, not two, but three Legendary Pokémon will be featured for a special Swords of Justice Raid Hour. Trainers will be able to take on Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion when, from 6 PM – 7 PM, most gyms in-game will be taken over by Tier Five raids. Here are our tips to maximize on Raid Hour before these three Legendaries leave the game.

Our tips for Swords of Justice Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Mega Evolve Pidgeot: If ever there were a time to do it, it's now. Pidgeot hasn't historically been an amazing counter for many raids, but in its Mega form, it is the very top Virizion counter. This current Pokémon HOME event, however, sweetens the deal even more. This event is giving Mega Pidgeot a CP boost beyond even its normal boosted strength. Our advice is to Mega Evolve Pidgeot earlier in the day, raid as the day goes on, and then once Raid Hour begins, unleash a fury like Virizion has never known with the ultimate form of that Generation One hitter.

Help Other Trainers: We get it, you may have a Shiny Cobalion so you'd prefer to focus on going after the other two. However, it creates goodwill when you, especially if you're with a raid group, commit to going along with the crowd and doing what comes up. Foster that Shiny luck and help other trainers!

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!