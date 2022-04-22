Priest Launches Entropy #1 in Heavy Metal's July 2022 Solicits

Christopher Priest launches a brand new comic book series from Heavy Metal, Entropy, with artist Montos, telling the story of Heavy Metal's biggest, badest, supervillain, described as "Breaking Bad meets Green Lantern"… here's a look at everything from Heavy Metal in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations.

ENTROPY #1 (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Montos

Heavy Metal's event series Entropy arrives from Black Panther and Justice League writer Christopher Priest and rising star artist Montos with covers by Bjorn Barends (King Spawn)! Breaking Bad meets Green Lantern in the origin story of Heavy Metal's ultimate supervillain! Henry Hanks had a good life, until he betrayed KAKO, the living embodiment of chaos and misery! With his whole world destroyed, Henry is killed and reborn as the newest herald of Kako, with the power to destroy entire worlds in his master's name. All issues of Entropy will have a special Breaking Bad homage incentive cover by special artist Antonio Fuso!

HEAVY METAL #319 CVR A CACAU (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Caio Cacau

The new cyberpunk combat serial Ramgod debuts from writers Morgan and Owen Rosenblum and artist Caanan White! Wiremonkeys science horror saga reaches its terrifying halfway mark! The Axe by Fall Out Boy's lead guitarist Joe Trohman and writer/actor Brian Posehn with Deadpool artist Scott Koblish nears its gruesome end!

Space Pirates Unit Dolores continues the galactic mission! The Adventures of Adrienne James reaches higher stakes! Chris Anderson's surreal adventure Something Seems Off returns!

STARWARD #4 (OF 8) (MR)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Ivan Shavrin

From the leaf peeping wastelands of New England comes Starward Gold! And while Starward Purple and Red might've tracked her down as part of quest hunt to rebuild their fighting family, the last thing Gold wants is sisters. Or anyone, for that matter. The fight against Kaos is one she's sure she can win herself! Or so Gold thinks. The Seven Sisters stand united, but just as they do, Kaos launches an attack from within, turning them against themselves! And in Celestia, just who's watching the mayhem side by side with Kaos to meet the sisters on the field of battle?

THE DOOR GN (RES)

HEAVY METAL MAGAZINE

(W) Michael Moreci (A / CA) Esau Escorza

Waking up in a hallucination dreamscape where society has given up free will and where outliers are quickly re-integrated into the system, Lize ponders the same basic questions every human being has at least once formulated. "Who am I?" "Where am I?" "Where am I going?" And then she realizes that if she wants answers, she must seek one thing and one thing only: The Door.

