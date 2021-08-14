PrintWatch: TMNT The Last Ronin Gets a Fourth Printing, And More

PrintWatch: TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 gets a fourth printing from IDW while #2 gets a third print. Black Mask has a third printing of Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #1 and a second printing of Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes #2 with new covers drawn by Anna Muckcracker. Barbaric #1 from Vault Comics gets a third printing. And The Me You Love In The Dark #1 gets a second printing with a 1:25 variant of that printing as well.

PrintWatch: BARBARIC #1 CVR A 3RD PTG (MR)

VAULT COMICS

JUN219986

(W) Michael Moreci (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

After intense demand, the white-hot, sold-out, smash hit release returns for a third printing! See why Scott Scott Snyder calls Barbaric #1 "just what you want and way, way more!" Owen the Barbarian has been cursed to do good with what remains of his life. His bloodthirsty weapon, Axe, has become his moral compass with a drinking problem. Together they wander the realm, foredoomed to help any who seek assistance. But there is one thing Owen hates more than a life with rules: Witches. Welcome to the skull-cracking, blood-splattering, mayhem-loving comic brave enough to ask: How can a man sworn to do good do so much violence? Hah! F***ing with you. It's just…BARBARIC.In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) 4TH PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN219908

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Fourth Printing ! It's the TMNT event of 2020! Springing from the minds of TMNT co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes an epic like you've never seen before! In a future NYC far different than the one we know today, a lone surviving Turtle goes on a seemingly hopeless mission to obtain justice for his fallen family and friends. Kinetic layouts from Eastman, inks from Esau and Isaac Escorza and a thrilling script full of surprises from longtime TMNT scribe Tom Waltz all combine to make this one of the most memorable TMNT stories you will ever read!

Oversized in both format and page count, this is a perennial TMNT tale that can't be missed!"

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $8.99

PrintWatch: TMNT THE LAST RONIN #2 (OF 5) 3RD PTG

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN219909

(W) Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz (A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Third Printing ! Secrets are revealed as we begin to discover what happened in the past to lead to this nightmarish future. The Ronin meets an unexpected new ally but the Foot Clan begins an exhaustive sweep of the Bottom to find the vengeful mutant. And what role does Baxter Stockman play?

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 30, 2021 SRP: $8.99

PrintWatch: ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG CVR A CORONA (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN219987

(W) Skottie Young (A/CA) Jorge Corona

Writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (I HATE FAIRYLAND, Deadpool, Strange Academy) and artist JORGE CORONA (NO. 1 WITH A BULLET, Super Sons, Feathers) follow up their critically acclaimed series MIDDLEWEST with a brand-new haunting tale. An artist named Ro retreats from the grind of the city to an old house in a small town to find solace and inspiration without realizing the muse within is not what she expected. Fans of Stephen King and Neil Gaiman will enjoy this beautiful, dark, and disturbing story of discovery, love, and terror. In Shops: Sep 08, 2021 Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG CVR B 20 COPY INCV

IMAGE COMICS

JUN219988

PrintWatch: GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #1 3RD PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN219620

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker

IT'S BACK! From Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT) and Anna Wieszczyk, the comic that Zac Thompson said "pushed me further than I've ever been pushed" returns to ratchet up the chaos and roar through the comic market, spitting punk rock fury, thundering into your eyeballs and running roughshod across your brains with its often mindbending, sometimes horrifying, always clever & devious tale of sci-fi magic, apocalyptic sex, and subversive mindbombs.In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PrintWatch: GODKILLER TOMORROWS ASHES #2 2ND PTG (MR)

BLACK MASK STUDIOS ENTERTAINMENT

JUN219621

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Anna Muckracker

"The embodiment of what Black Mask is all about as a publisher: Bold, visceral storytelling unconcerned with being pinned down in one genre or category." (-Syfy Wire)

While being vivisected by The Republic, Tommy astrally projects into Outer City to search for Halfpipe–but instead he meets Bones, a fierce witch who reveals a new peril.In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

Final Orders Due: Aug 16, 2021

SRP: $3.99