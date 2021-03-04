Redemption #2: AWA Studios Previews Their Feminist SciFi Western

It's an AWA Studios previews extravaganza today, as we present 5 titles out this week and next week from the publisher's list! AWA Studios has sent along the cover and first pages of the first issue to whet your appetite for the book. There's a bit of something for everyone in the diverse genres that the studio's imprint Upshot Studios are bringing out. Here we present Redemption #2, the second issue of the Science Fiction series by Christa Faust and Mike Deodato, Jr.

We're big fans of Christa Faust's work around here, and we loved her first AWA book Bad Mother, which was a hardboiled crime thriller. Redemption takes a different turn into Science Fiction, Spaghetti Western, Mad Max-style post-apocalypse dystopias, and outright LGBTQ feminist polemic. The bad guys are redeemably venal and fascistic men who oppress women. The good guys are women. The Gunslinger with No Name is drawn to look cheekily like Linda Hamilton as you might imagine her action career continuing after Terminator: Dark Fate. There's a lot of fun in Mike Deodato, Jr's photorealistic and brutal artwork.

(W) Christa Faust (A/CA) Mike Deodato

"The dusty desert town of Redemption survived the apocalypse but is hanging on by a thread. A despot rules the town with an iron fist and controls its most precious resource: water. When that strongman marks her mother for death, young Rose Obregon ventures into the perilous wasteland to seek the help of the legendary gunslinger Cat Tanner, only to discover that the so-called "Butcher" is long retired, living in solitude, far from what's left of the world, and preferring to keep it that way. When Rose arrives on Tanner's doorstep, with gunmen hot on her trail, the Butcher has a choice to make: sit on the sidelines."

Redemption #2 is out on comic shops and digital on March 10th.