Scud The Disposable Assassin #1 CGC At Heritage Auctions

Scud the Disposable Assassin is one of those books that you tend to forget about sometimes, but when you see it, you remember how great it is. It is hard to believe that the character has now been around for almost 30 years, but here we are. Rob Schrab really tapped into something here, and he created one of the neatest designs for a character in the modern age of comics. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.8 copy of that first book and appearance, a gorgeous copy. As of this writing, it currently is at $260, and you can bet that it is going to go higher than that. Check it out below.

Scud Has Such A Great Design, One Of The Best Ever

Scud: The Disposable Assassin #1 (Fireman Press, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Scud. Rob Schrab story, cover, and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $95. CGC census 8/21: 25 in 9.8, none higher. He is just such a unique character and one that, to me at least, only works as a comic book. Yeah, there was a video game and whatever, but the story feels so strong as a comic, from the artwork to the concept itself. This is one that should be in every single comic book collection there is.

I really want to buy this myself, so do me a favor and do not go here and bid this one any higher. Scud is one of those characters that I have always wanted to snag a 9.8 of, and I plan on bidding myself. So, again: please do not go to that link for more details and place a bid. In fact, you can go to that link, but only if you are going to look at the other books that are taking bids. Not this one.