Seven Secrets #9 Review: Relentless Sense of Urgency

With a relentless sense of urgency and very savvy choices made in the narrative and artistic structure, Seven Secrets #9 is another sure-fire winner from a creative team that seems totally in sync. A slight reset of the board after a very bloody exchange gives everyone an opportunity to move the plot forward and get a better look at some of the players on the field.

Once upon a time, there were seven briefcases, each holding a secret that could not get out lest it causes irreparable harm to the world. The cases were guarded by a centuries-old secret order that fervently guarded these secrets until a group called the Seekers decided that information must be free, at any cost. Things got much more "live ammo."

Tom Taylor's script manages to get some fun elements here, showing more of the characterization of the surviving Keepers and Holders, which is not easy to do with a cast this large. The arguable lead has taken a back seat to these grander events, but he still has very important roles to play. The artwork from Daniele Di Nicuolo, Walter Baimonte, Katia Ranalli, and Ed Dukeshire makes this global travelogue appear believable, with secret backrooms and European underpasses and historical islands long regarded as secretive. All of that works really well together.

The villain Amon makes a purposeful choice to walk away from puppy kicking, going more towards a means of encouraging loyalty. That was a clutch and super engaging move as depicted, and the script gives both sides a real "we know what we're doing, and we're working hard for our goals" feel.

The last page reveal is a big surprise for anyone who's been reading along for some time, and the emotional investment happening for the characters here is super engaging. RATING: BUY.

Seven Secrets #9

By Tom Taylor, Daniele Di Nicuolo

With the first secret revealed and the world now watching, how much longer will the Order's remaining members be able to remain hidden? * Casper and the surviving Keepers and Holders retreat once more to a remote safehouse, even as Amon and the Seekers close in on them. Can the Order survive with a mole in their midst?