Silver City Launches, Babyteeth Returns, Aftershock May 2021 Solicits

AfterShock Comics gets the back cover of next week's Previews with the return of Babyteeth #17, solicited before the pandemic and now being resolicited with Donny Cates and Gerry Brown. But also launching a new comic book series, Silver City, by Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Luca Merli.

SILVER CITY #1

MAR211000

(W) Olivia Cuartero-Briggs (A) Luca Merli (CA) Roberta Ingranata

When a young roughneck lands in Silver City, the gritty, purgatorial metropolis of the afterlife, she must adapt to her new existence, while attempting to uncover how and why she died. Her mission is derailed, however, when she rescues a newly dead girl from a mysterious kidnapping attempt, and discovers powerful, kinetic abilities.

Welcome to Silver City, where the sun never rises and nothing ever chang-es…until now.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $4.99

BABYTEETH #17 (RES) (MR)

MAR210995

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Garry Brown

BABYTEETH is back, baby! At long last, the FINAL FOUR issues of one of AfterShock's most talked about series – presented MONTHLY! The end starts NOW!

The end is coming. The forces are aligned. The inevitable is nigh. The apocalypse…is here.

From Donny Cates, the writer of Crossover, Venom, Thanos, Redneck and the breakout hit God Country, come the long-awaited final chapters in this pulse-pounding hit series with art from THE REVISIONIST's Garry Brown!

In Shops: TBD

SRP: $3.99

BEQUEST #3

MAR211007

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Freddie Williams II (CA) Freddie Williams

Our heroes must undertake an epic quest across a broken and dangerous land…AMERICA! When the mad monk, Epoch Craev unleashes monsters on small towns, Warlock and the War Party face more than just impossible creatures as they're assaulted by suspicion, anger and the dying gasps of the American dream.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $4.99

DREAMING EAGLES TP

MAR211014

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Simon Coleby (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Inspired by true events, DREAMING EAGLES tells the story of the first African American fighter pilots to join the United States Army Air Force in WWII and whose humble beginnings in Tuskegee, Alabama propelled them into the deadly skies above Adolf Hitler's Third Reich.

Not only were they instrumental against the Nazi war machine, but also braved an equally great challenge, overcoming everyday bigotry amongst their fellow American soldiers as well as civilians at home. High in the heavens, they fought a battle that would change their country and their world forever.

Industry legend Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, Hellblazer, A WALK THROUGH HELL, OUT OF THE BLUE) joins artist Simon Coleby (2000 AD, The Authority) for this high-flying tale of love, war and family.

Released to coincide with the 80th Anniversary of the founding of the Tuskegee Airmen, this new softcover volume contains the entire series, Issues #1-6.

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $16.99

EDEN ONE SHOT

MAR211002

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Dakbor Talajic

Tattoo artist Niles lives his life in a kind of daze. Minute after minute, he muddles through the repetitive moments of his job, his life and his guilt. All that changes when Eden walks through the doors of the tattoo shop. She's looking for something…different…and she finds it with Niles. But Eden is a woman surrounded by deep mysteries…not the least of which is how and why her new tattoos vanish after only a few days. As Niles learns more about Eden, he is driven to

fathomless depths of both love and horror.

A prestige format "One-Shock" featuring top creative talent, EDEN is a harrowing hor-ror/romance conceived and written by Cullen Bunn (PIECEMEAL, DARK ARK, KNIGHTS TEM-PORAL, BROTHERS DRACUL), drawn by Dalibor Talaji? (WITCH HAMMER, RELAY) and colored by Valentina Bri ki. Be prepared to accompany the notions of love, creation and heartbreak to terrifying places.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $6.99

GIRLS OF DIMENSION 13 #2

MAR211004

(W) Graham Nolan (A/CA) Bret Blevins

The girls go into training under the tutelage of the wizard/dog, Pitch, to master their mystical skills. And not a moment too soon as the mysterious Levi Skeggs and his minions, come gunning for the girls to take "the chosen one" to the dimensional demon, Abraxis!

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

I BREATHED A BODY #5

MAR211012

(W) Zac Thompson (A/CA) Andy MacDonald

A science fiction horror series about social media, big tech, and influencer culture.

The door to the Gelbacut Underland is open. The world is changing, minds are merging and a Fungal God seeks vengeance. Battered and broken, Anne is trapped in the middle of it all. With her head full of voices and nowhere left to go, only one question remains: Will she save herself or the world?

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MANIAC OF NEW YORK #4

MAR211011

(W) Elliott Kalan (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

Detective Zelda Pettibone and mayoral advisor/angel of vengeance Gina Greene are onboard the death train and determined to end Maniac Harry's rampage of terror once and for all! But what chance do two people have against an unkillable, mindless engine of death? And with Harry hot on the heels of the train's only survivors, will there be anyone left to save? Plus: a glimpse of Gi-na's earliest summer camp encounter with the Maniac!

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NUCLEAR FAMILY #4

MAR211009

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Tony Shasteen

Propelled into an alternate reality where the Cold War turned hot and America has been nuked, the McClean family has been captured by a paranoid military that believe them to be spies. Desperately searching for a way to get home, the McCleans uncover even darker secrets buried in the nuclear bunkers beneath Milwaukee.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PHANTOM ON SCAN #2

MAR211006

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Mark Torres

A group of frightened psychics gather to learn how and why their gifts are killing them. What is the mystery that binds them together? What is the source of their powers? And how is the clan-destine Trellux Institute involved? As they pursue the answers to these questions, they discover that they're also being stalked by human killers – killers with powers of their own.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PROJECT PATRON #2

MAR211005

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Patrick Piazzalunga (CA) David Talaski

Thirty years ago, we lost THE PATRON in a prehistoric fistfight with the monster WOE! The United Nations secretly replaced the Patron with a perfect duplicate, a Reploid.

This is the story of the five pilots who embody the Patron to repay the world's faith and hope, and risk their lives to do so. When the leader of Project Patron dies, the team is shattered. Can they come together in time to solve the murder and stop Matthew Mammon, the Patron's greed-worshipping nemesis, without the world figuring out the truth?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SCOUTS HONOR #5

MAR211013

(W) David Pepose (A) Luca Casalanguida (CA) Andy Clarke

Determined to bring the truth behind Doctor Jefferson Hancock's death to her people, Kit will be forced into the fight of her life against the forces of Scoutmaster Shepherd – but with the future of the Colorado Badlands at stake, can even a Scout's honor be enough to win the day?

In Shops: May 12, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SHADOW DOCTOR #4

MAR211010

(W) Peter Calloway (A) Georges Jeanty (CA) Mark Chiarello

The attempt on Capone's life ignited a bloody battle between the Italians of Chicago. With war now raging, Nathaniel was realizing what he was: a tool. One to be used to patch up the gang-sters he knew would kill again. He wants out, wants to undo what he's done…until a knock on his door changes everything.

In Shops: May 26, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNDONE BY BLOOD OTHER SIDE OF EDEN #3

MAR211008

(W) Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson (A/CA) Sami Kivela

On the run after a frenzied heist, Silvano's plans have gone out the window. Battered and bruised, he's got a raging dust storm and an angry brotherhood on his tail, and both will stop at nothing to kill him. Meanwhile, Solomon Eaton finds himself pinned down by a

legendary gunslinger and with his own heist gone awry. Cornered and desperate, Sol must form a plan with men he can't trust to get across the border and back home to America.

In Shops: May 19, 2021

SRP: $4.99

WE LIVE TP VOL 01

MAR211015

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

The year is 2084 and the world has changed. Wracked by calamities and crawling with mon-sters, the last remaining humans face a dangerous existence.

And now, the Earth has been sent a message from the deepest reaches of space – a dark count-down to the extinction of all humanity. But there is hope! Five thousand children will be rescued by these mysterious message-senders.

This is the journey of Hototo, one of the lucky five thousand – but only if his teenage sister, Tala, can safely deliver him to the nearest Beacon before time runs out.

WE LIVE is a world of violence and beauty, a unique tale of the apocalypse as told by Inaki Mi-randa (Catwoman, Batman Beyond) and Roy Miranda, that invites both dread and hope. This trade paperback contains the first story arc, issues #1-5.

In Shops: May 05, 2021

SRP: $16.99