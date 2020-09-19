Sneasels, Zombies and DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 19th September 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Sneasels, Zombies, DC Comics or more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
Sneasels, Zombies and DC Comics – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Sneasel Raid Spotlight: Boosted Shiny In Pokémon GO
  2. The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln's 4-Word Film Update Left Us Smiling
  3. DC Comics Announces DC Future State in January and February 2021
  4. Pokémon GO To Debut Shiny Castform Variants Before Main Series
  5. The Boys Weekly Eps Debate Now Has Homelander's Attention
  6. Funko Anime NYCC 2020 – My Hero, Naruto, Cowboy Bebop, and More
  7. Image Comics' Full December 2020 Solicitations
  8. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  9. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  10. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Nicolas Cage's Real Wicker Man Fate?

ICYMI: seven more you may prefer from yesterday

In case you actually wanted to read about comic books. I know, mad, right?

  1. Marvel Comics Has A Surprise Classified X-Men Title For December
  2. Was Rassilon Originally a Black Woman? Doctor Who Magazine Says So
  3. Captain Marvel's Days Of Future Past – Thank FOC It's Friday
  4. Picture Of Everything Else in Vault Comics December 2020 Solicits
  5. DC Universe To Stream Comics Internationally, Including Originals
  6. Steve Skroce Launches Pax Americana From Image Comics in December
  7. Home Sick Pilots by Dan Watters, Caspar Wijngaard From Image Comics

One year ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

  1. Which JJ Abrams Reveal Will Be More Shocking to Spider-Man Fans? (Spoilers)
  2. Is DC Comics Using the Same Plot as House Of X Again? Year Of The Villain: Lex Luthor #1 Spoilers
  3. "Saw," "Friday the 13th" & "300" Counterfeits Bring Fall of Funko Grails
  4. Is the DCU Alan Scott a Gay Green Lantern in the 1940s? Justice League #32 Suggests So… (Spoilers)
  5. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  6. Does Wally West's Fast Forward #1 Throw Shade on Heroes In Crisis? (Spoilers)
  7. How House Of X #5 Transforms Goldballs into a Major Player (HOXPOX Spoilers)
  8. "Fargo" Season 4 Casts "Justified" Star Timothy Olyphant in Key Role
  9. Opinion: "Magic: The Gathering" Is Getting Expensive
  10. The Death of Alfred Pennyworth – is it All Batman's Fault? (Batman #79 Spoilers)
  11. X-Men Head to Savage Land in December… Are They Going for the New KFC Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich?
  12. DC Cancels Orders for Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey, Will Resolicit as Black Label Comic Alongside Movie
  13. Marvel Comics Just Fixed the Biggest Problem With the New Star Wars Movies
  14. "The Rookie" SHOCKS With Season 2 Guest Star Announcement
  15. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]

Two years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

  1. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
  2. The Origin Of Logan's Blue And Yellow Suit in The Return Of Wolverine #1 Advance Review
  3. What Does Toad From Mario Kart Look Like Then?
  4. Where Are The Missing DC Comics Titles For December?
  5. Frank Cho Talks Comicsgate 

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Garry Leach, artist on Miracleman, creator of The Warpsmiths.
  • Cynthia Martin, comics artist on Star Wars.
  • Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.
  • Jesse Snider, creator of Dead Romeo.
  • Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo
  • Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

