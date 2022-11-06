Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #1 Preview: Kraven Hunts Again

Kraven is up to his old tricks again in Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #1. Has this guy ever tried getting a new hobby? Has he considered… not hunting?

Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #1

by J.M. Dematties & Eder Messias, cover by Ryan Brown

THE ORIGINS OF KRAVEN FINALLY REVEALED! J.M. DEMATTEIS continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist EDER MESSIAS! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for – prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As PETER PARKER and MARY JANE prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven's past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with SPIDER-MAN?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.15"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620454000111

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620454000121 – SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT 1 HOTZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620454000131 – SPIDER-MAN: THE LOST HUNT 1 EDGE VARIANT – $4.99 US

