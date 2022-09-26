Star Wars Tells Tales Of The Jedi, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Star Wars: Tales Of The Jedi is not only a comic series from Dark Horse Comics in the 90s but also an upcoming animated series on Disney+. While the series does not seem to have much to do with the comic series, these are some of the best stories Dark Horse ever put out when they had the license. This one, #1 of the mini Freedon Nadd Uprising, contains many first appearances of some of the first Jedi and Sith in the Legends cannon and is a great read. Not that you could read this CGC 9.8 copy taking bids at Heritage Auctions today. Best to grab a raw copy to read as well. Also, this one is currently a steal, as it is only at $6. Check it out below.

Star Wars Tales Of The Jedi Debuts Soon On Disney+

"Written by Tom Veitch. Art by Tony Akins and Denis Rodier. Cover by Dave Dorman. Everyone knows the story of the last Jedi Knight, Luke Skywalker. But 4000 years before this solitary hero battled to save the universe, the Jedi were a wandering tribe of peace keepers maintaining the balance against the dark side of the Force. This is the story of one such warrior, young Jedi Ulic Qel-Droma, as he battles the dark side power of Freedon Nadd to save the planet Onderon from being swallowed by evil! FC. Cover price $2.50. Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi #1 (Dark Horse, 1994) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearances of Vodo-Siosk Baas, Satal Keto, Aleema, and King Ommin. Dave Dorman cover. Tony Akins and Denis Rodier art. Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $20. CGC census 9/22: 39 in 9.8, none higher."

A graded book for $6 is insane, especially for a Star Wars book. Best to go here to get more info and throw a bid on this; at that price, you would be insane not to. While there, check out all of the other books taking bids today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.