Suicide Squad King Shark #2 Preview: What Friends Are For

King Shark continues his quest to dominate The Wild Games in this preview of Suicide Squad King Shark #2, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics. But when his own friend is rooting for him to lose, what hope does he truly have? Check out the preview below.

SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC142

0821DC143 – SUICIDE SQUAD KING SHARK #2 (OF 6) CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Scott Kolins (CA) Trevor Hairsine

King Shark and his unwilling tagalong, The Defacer, find themselves trapped in the WILD REALM! Now while King Shark has to fight a horde of challengers in THE WILD GAMES, The Defacer is immersed in a twisted conspiracy! Is the city girl ready to play a game of survival as King Shark takes on PRINCE NEMATODE?

In Shops: 10/19/2021

SRP: $3.99

