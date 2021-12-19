The Debut of Marvel's Daredevil in 1964, Up for Auction

By late 1963, it was certainly clear that the Marvel Universe as we know it today was gaining traction. The Fantastic Four, X-Men, Spider-Man, and the Avengers had their own titles, and the likes of Thor, Iron Man, and Ant-Man/Giant-Man and the Wasp had regular features in other titles. Captain America had returned. The line had some momentum, and Marvel was looking to continue it, as the cover blurb of Daredevil #1 says… "Now we continue the mighty Marvel tradition with… Daredevil!" And so they did in this origin and debut story from Bill Everett and Stan Lee, with an iconic cover by Everett and Jack Kirby. An important Silver Age Marvel comic book key whose stock has risen dramatically in 2021, there's a more affordable Daredevil #1 (Marvel, 1964) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Off-white pages up for auction in today's 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

In addition to being the first appearance of Marvel's Daredevil and his alter ego, lawyer Matt Murdock, Daredevil #1 is also the first appearance of important characters from his backstory in Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Like all Silver Age Marvel keys, there are a lot of lower grade Daredevil #1's on the CGC census… but the demand for them still seems to be supporting the supply at present — the average sales price on copies in CGC 3.0 has more than tripled since early 2020. An important key from a character whose stock is rising in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well, there's a Daredevil #1 (Marvel, 1964) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Off-white pages up for auction in today's 2021 December 12-13 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122150 at Heritage Auctions.

Daredevil #1 (Marvel, 1964) CGC GD/VG 3.0 Off-white pages. The origin and first appearance of Daredevil, and the first appearances of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Jack Kirby and Bill Everett cover. Everett art. Currently tied for #34 on Overstreet's list of Top 50 Silver Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $667; VG 4.0 value = $1,334. CGC census 12/21: 360 in 3.0, 3056 higher. View the certification for CGC Certification ID 1975499001 and purchase grader's notes if available.