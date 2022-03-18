Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Preview: Personal Space, Please

In this preview of Venom: Lethal Protector #1, the titular symbiote just wants to be left alone. But if that's what he wanted, he probably should have never agreed to star in this new series. They're not going to make a series of Venom chilling on the couch watching Netflix. Er, VHS tapes (it's set in the past). Check out the preview below.

Venom: Lethal Protector #1

by David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli, cover by Paolo Siqueira

AN EPIC RETURN! Before Carnage and space gods, clones and toxins, and the revelation that he was a father, Eddie Brock was a down-on-his-luck reporter who had tried to take his own life and been saved by an extraterrestrial alien. This all-new story set in the character's earliest days welcomes Venom co-creator DAVID MICHELINIE back into the symbiote hive with open arms, as he and rising star IVAN FIORELLI unite to tell a new, horrifying tale that not only revisits the wicked web-slinger's past, but hints at what's to come in his future!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 23, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620097900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620097900121 – VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR 1 MANNA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620097900131 – VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR 1 NAKAYAMA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620097900141 – VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR 1 SIENKIEWICZ VARIANT – $4.99 US

