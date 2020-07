Venom, Ronin and Empyre Are Killing The Children – Advance Reorders

Venom tops the Advance Reorder chart with both covers, but it's the return of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that comes close to challenging them. Something Is Killing The Children also gets a massive boost for its ninth issue.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors. The launch of Big Girls from Image Comics is also one to watch it seems…

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher VENOM #27 STEGMAN VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #27 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN KUHN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING EMPYRE #5 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #9 $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT STRANGE ACADEMY #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 SIENKIEWICZ COVER $125.00 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #36 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE X-MEN #3 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 MCLEOD DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER LOST ADVENTURES LIBRARY ED HC (C: 1-0- $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS STAR WARS DARTH VADER #4 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #46 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE AVENGERS #2 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO SNAKE EYES ORIGIN $4.99 IDW PUBLISHING CAPTAIN MARVEL #19 EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE CAPTAIN AMERICA #2 (OF 3) $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARAUDERS #11 RODRIGUEZ DAYS OF FUTURE PAST $3.99 MARVEL COMICS BIG GIRLS #1 $3.99 IMAGE COMICS VENOM #26 2ND PTG COELLO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-FORCE #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MARAUDERS #11 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS GHOST-SPIDER #9 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN GOD LOVES MAN KILLS EXTENDED CUT GALLERY EDITION HC $34.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #25 3RD PTG BAGLEY VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS (RETAIL)

Publication Price Publisher MILES MORALES ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK BY BYRNE OMNIBUS HC $125.00 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS BERSERK DELUXE EDITION HC VOL 05 (MR) (C: 0-1-2) $49.99 DARK HORSE COMICS SILVER SURFER OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS ASTONISHING X-MEN WHEDON CASSADAY OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100.00 MARVEL COMICS NEGAN LIVES #1 (MR) $4.99 IMAGE COMICS FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE $9.99 IMAGE COMICS EMPYRE FANTASTIC FOUR #0 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60.00 MARVEL COMICS PEANUTS EVERY SUNDAY HC BOX SET 1970 (C: 0-1-2) $85.00 FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 01 $24.99 DC COMICS BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 (MR) $29.99 DYNAMIC FORCES DOOMSDAY CLOCK HC PART 02 WITH SLIPCASE $24.99 DC COMICS DAREDEVIL BY WAID & SAMNEE OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 $100.00 MARVEL COMICS DARK NIGHTS METAL TP $19.99 DC COMICS BATMAN WHO LAUGHS HC $29.99 DC COMICS DCEASED HC $29.99 DC COMICS SUPERMAN BATMAN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125.00 DC COMICS BATMAN LAST KNIGHT ON EARTH HC $29.99 DC COMICS MARVELS X #4 (OF 6) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE PREACHER HC VOL 02 (MR) $150.00 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #1 (OF 6) $4.99 DC COMICS DARK NIGHTS METAL DARK KNIGHTS RISING TP $24.99 DC COMICS AVATAR LAST AIRBENDER IMBALANCE LIBRARY EDITION HC (C: 1-1-2 $39.99 DARK HORSE COMICS

While from UCS Comics Distributors, this is the current order chart for DC Comics. Or should it be Batman Comics?

BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) $3.99 BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) $3.99 BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL $3.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OT DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL $5.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #2 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL $4.99 DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL $4.99 BATMAN #94 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR $4.99 BATMAN #95 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR (JOKER WAR) $4.99 DETECTIVE COMICS #1023 CVR A BRAD WALKER (JOKER WAR) $3.99 BATMAN #96 CVR B FRANCESCO MATTINA CARD STOCK VAR (JOKER WAR) $4.99