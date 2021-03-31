Viz Media Releases Advance List of June 2021 Titles

Viz Media has released its massive list of June 2021 manga titles and books. Once again, there are the biggest manga titles out there and something for everyone.

Shonen Jump

Seraph of the End, Vol. 21

Story by Takaya Kagami

Art by Yamato Yamamoto,

Storyboards by Daisuke Furuya

Guren catches up to Yuichiro's captors but does nothing to save Yuichiro from the Hyakuya Sect's clutches. Suddenly, Mahiru appears and attacks Mika! Meanwhile, Noya, the other demon inside Guren, stands and watches the situation unfold… Despite Guren's apparent betrayal, Yuichiro still has trust in him, but will Yuichiro decide to run away and escape with Mika once and for all?!

June 1, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

We Never Learn, Vol. 16

Story and Art by Taishi Tsutsui

Although the main college entrance exam is finally done, the beleaguered Nariyuki Yuiga must now focus on the secondary exams. But sometimes, even students as driven as Nariyuki and his fellow classmates need a break from the constant grind of studying. Besides, it's Valentine's Day, and the girls are determined to make Nariyuki some chocolates he will never forget…in more ways than one!

June 1, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 10

Story and Art by Gege Akutami

In order to regain use of his crippled body, Kokichi Muta, otherwise known as Mechamaru, has been acting as an informant for the cursed spirits. He's prepared for the betrayal when he's thrust into a battle to the death against Mahito, but is knowing his enemy enough against a cursed spirit whose powers keep growing exponentially?

June 1, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

One Piece (Omnibus Edition), Vol. 31

Story and Art by Eiichiro Oda

ADVENTURE IN THE LAND OF WANO

Luffy's just landed in Wano, and he's already lost his crew! An isolated country of samurai with mysterious customs, Wano's ruled over by Kaido, captain of the Beast Pirates, known as the strongest creature in the world. Naturally, Luffy picks a fight with him—but without his Straw Hat Crew to back him up, will the rubber wonder make it out alive?

June 1, 2021 Teen

$14.99

Twin Star Exorcists, Vol. 22

Story and Art by Yoshiaki Sukeno

When Kamui tries to make Benio the spoils who go to the victor, Rokuro drops some wisdom on him. Meanwhile, Tenma and Shimon must get along long enough to battle the deranged Gabura!

June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Spy x Family, Vol. 5

Story and Art by Tatsuya Endo

Anya Forger has been trying her best to befriend Damian Desmond, the son of the powerful Ostanian political leader Donovan Desmond. But her attempts have been constantly rebuffed. Despite the setbacks, Anya is determined to gain access to the Desmonds' inner circle and devises a new plan— acing her midterm exams! Can the academically challenged Anya pull off this feat for the sake of world peace?

June 1, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 13

Story by Akira Toriyama,

Art by Toyotarou

Moro's goons have arrived on Earth, but the planet's protectors aren't about to go down without a fight! However, when Moro himself finally appears and pits a powered-up Saganbo against Gohan and friends, the good guys struggle to keep up. With a planet in peril, will Goku and Vegeta make it back in time?!

June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99

One-Punch Man, Vol. 22

Story by ONE

Art by Yusuke Murata

Child Emperor uses his trump card, the robotic Brave Giant, to fight against the reincarnated Phoenix Man. However, his enemy easily counters this last-ditch attempt, brushing it off as a mere toy. When Phoenix Man then evolves into an even stronger monster, Child Emperor's conviction is shaken. Does this spell the end for the clever child hero?

June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99

My Hero Academia, Vol. 28

Story and Art by Kohei Horikoshi

The all-out war against the Paranormal Liberation Front continues at the hospital and the mountain villa! Mirko desperately battles High-Ends in order to reach Tomura's stasis tank, knowing exactly how much is at stake if she fails. At the PLF hideout, Dabi is determined to roast Hawks, but Tokoyami isn't about to let his mentor fall. Meanwhile, while helping to evacuate the city, Midoriya senses an ominous presence that's awoken in the hospital…

June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 22

Story and Art by Koyoharu Gotouge

After centuries of preparation and training, the Demon Slayer Corps has come face-to-face with their greatest enemy, Muzan Kibutsuji. It is a desperate battle, and several Demon Slayers have already been killed. Tanjiro himself has engaged Muzan. Despite giving it everything he has, Tanjiro gets taken out of the fight! But although he is severely injured and near death, he sees a vision of his ancestor that may hold the key to finally destroying Muzan!

June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Shojo Beat

Yakuza Lover, Vol. 1

Story and Art by Nozomi Mino

When drug dealers attack feisty college student Yuri at a party, she's saved by Toshiomi Oya, the young boss of a yakuza syndicate. Despite her obvious attraction to him, she convinces herself that she's not in the market for a bad-boy type. But when they meet again, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to him—kicking off a steamy and dangerous love affair that threatens to consume her body and soul.

June 1, 2021, Mature $9.99

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 30 Story and Art by Mizuho Kusanagi While the Kingdom of Kohka and Sen Province armies battle, Hak goes all-out on the front lines and ends up fighting North Kai leader Ying Kuelbo one-on-one! Meanwhile, in a palace in Sen Province, will Yona be able to overcome Priest Gobi's treachery? June 1, 2021 Teen

$9.99 Vampire Knight: Memories, Vol. 6 Story and Art by Matsuri Hino Ai tries to protect her little sister Ren from every danger, for Ren is despised by many of their kind who hate Ren's vampire hunter father. Although Ren is not as strong as her pureblood sister, she finds she has her own gluttonous thirst for blood… Kaname wished for peaceful coexistence between vampires and humans, but the path forged by Yuki and Zero has been cut off by the dark, malicious intentions of others. Can they withstand a world shaken by hatred and despair? June 1, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

VIZ Originals

World Piece, Vol. 1

Story by Josh Tierney,

Art by Agroshka

When not playing basketball on his high school team, Lucas Densen enjoys visiting his mother's archaeological excavations. During one visit, Lucas accidentally triggers an ancient alien artifact that transforms Earth into a small glowing orb no larger than a basketball! Transported to a mysterious realm with nothing but what's on his back and the Earth in his hands, Lucas encounters a friendly alien, Lully. What does she know about this world-shrinking artifact, and is she the key to restoring Earth?

June 8, 2021 Teen+ $16.99

VIZ Media

Kirby Manga Mania, Vol. 1 Story and Art by Hirokazu Hikawa Jump into Dream Land with Kirby and gobble up some fun! Everyone's favorite pink puff teams up with his friends to keep arch-frenemy King Dedede in line. Fans of all ages can enjoy this collection of classic Kirby comics—just take a deep breath and hop on in! On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA June 8, 2021, All Ages $9.99 Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition, Vol. 8 Story by Hidenori Kusaka Art by Satoshi Yamamoto The finale of the Ruby & Sapphire arc crescendos with a battle between Legendary Pokémon Kyogre and Groudon! And, in the new FireRed & LeafGreen arc, Green's long-lost parents have been sucked into a vortex created by a mysterious Pokémon! Red and Blue want to help, but first, they must improve their battle skills. Collects the original Pokémon Adventures volumes 22, 23 & 24! June 8, 2021, All Ages $17.99

How Do We Relationship?, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Tamifull

Miwa and Saeko are loving the couple life, but a miscommunication in the bedroom proves to be more of a threat to the easy rhythm of their relationship than either thought possible. After all, the past is hard to leave behind, especially when Miwa is invited to a reunion with some of her high school friends, including the first love she never really got over.

On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA

June 8, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

VIZ Signature

Fist of the North Star, Vol. 1

Story by Buronson,

Art by Tetsuo Hara

In a post-apocalyptic world, humanity has risen from the ashes of nuclear war, but only to a nightmare of endless suffering. It is a time of chaos. Gangs of savage marauders and warlords rule the broken ruins of civilization, terrorizing and enslaving the survivors. Life has become a brutal struggle for existence, and death the only release.

June 15, 2021 Teen+

$19.99

-FINAL VOLUME-

RWBY: The Official Manga, Vol.3

Based on the Rooster Teeth series created by Monty Oum

Story and Art by Bunta Kinami

Roman Torchwick's plans have been laid bare, and now it's up to Team RWBY to save the day! This is everything they've been training for. The final volume of the manga is here!

June 15, 2021, Teen $12.99

-FINAL VOLUME-

Blue Flag, Vol. 8

Story and Art by KAITO

Toma and Futaba have their first sit-down talk after the big fight at school. Meanwhile, Taichi struggles with the problems that have been dumped in his lap by his friends' choices, and he ends up distancing himself from Toma. Then, one day, Toma stops coming to school. Left in the lurch, what can Futaba and Taichi do? Everyone chooses their futures, and time marches on. Don't miss the heartfelt conclusion of Blue Flag!

June 15, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Yusaku Godai has set his heart on Kyoko Otonashi, but he still goes on dates with Kozue Nanao frequently. Kozue senses that Godai is growing emotionally distant, so she asks Kyoko's tennis coach Shun Mitaka for advice. Yet once Mitaka gets involved, misunderstandings abound on all sides!

June 15, 2021 Teen+

$24.99

Golden Kamuy, Vol. 22

Story and Art by Satoru Noda

Asirpa's adventure in Karafuto changed her feelings about not only her father but also the Ainu struggle for independence. Sugimoto has also come to realize something about his own feelings about Asirpa as well. If they're really going to be equal partners, they'll need to come to a new understanding. Once again, on the run from Lieutenant Tsurumi, they head for Hokkaido. But the rogue officer isn't about to give up. The pursuit once again leads into forbidding, frozen territory…

June 15, 2021, Mature $12.99

Ôoku: The Inner Chambers, Vol. 18

Story and Art by Fumi Yoshinaga

Prince Kazu had expected to hate her life in Edo, but her marriage to the shogun Iemochi unexpectedly became a source of true comfort in her life. But now tragedy has destroyed her fragile happiness, and Prince Kazu must struggle alone to find some solace in the shattered remnants of that brief joy.

June 15, 2021, Mature $12.99

Shonen Sunday

Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 13

Story and Art by Tomohito Oda

Komi's family is hosting a guest, and the standoffish Rei is really putting Komi's friendship skills to the test! But Komi sees a little of her old loneliness in the child and won't give up on making a connection, even if she has to chase Rei all over town to do it!

June 8, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Call of the Night, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Kotoyama

What's the difference between desire and love? Does Nazuna know any better than Ko? What about Ko's childhood friend Akira? Unable to answer these romantic questions, Ko and Nazuna go swimming. Turns out bathing beauties at pools are just as hot at night as in the blazing sunshine at the beach… Then, Ko gets jealous when he learns about Nazuna's night job. But after she drafts him into temping for her, the two of them join forces to save a client from her boss—and herself.

June 8, 2021 Teen+

$9.99