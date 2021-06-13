Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Westworld: Prodigal Son Star Reportedly Joining Season 4 Cast
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
- Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
- Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
- Star Wars Fan Vote Republic Trooper Figure Deploys With Hasbro
- Batman Takes To The Streets With A New McFarlane Toys Batcycle
- WandaVision Fans, Marvel Confirms: Darkhold Is Happening In September
- Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
- Green Lantern Fights Dawnbreaker With New McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Set
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The Marstonesque Science of Wonder Woman's Baroness Paula von Gunther
- When Professor X Woke Up In Bondage Gear- Original Artwork at Auction
- Arthur Adams Longshot and Michael Jackson Original Artwork at Auction
- Dale Keown's Incredible Original Hulk & Wolverine Artwork at Auction
- Jim Lee's X-Men, WildCATS and Punisher Original Artwork at Auction
- Trese: The Time She Teamed Up with Wolverine and Batman
- The Strange Debut of Wonder Woman's Circe Up for Auction
- Lunar To Distribute Marvel Comics To Comic Stores Next Year
- Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
- Transformers Shattered Glass – The Daily LITG, 12th June 2021
LITG one year ago, Eric Stephenson on DC Comics
It must be said that Image Comics publisher Eric Stephenson's written assault against DC Comics, leaked to Bleeding Cool a year ago and followed up everywhere, must have been particularly hard for DC publisher Jim Lee, co-founder of Image Comics, to read. And was probably the true intended audience. Here's what else people were reading one year ago.
- "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
- Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
- One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
- DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad
- The Mandalorian and The Child Go 10" With New Funko Pop
- When Harley Quinn Had Her Killing Joke Moment in Birds Of Prey
- Dennis O'Neil, Comic Book Legend, Dies at 81
- When Rob Liefeld Predicted Collapse of DC – Daily LITG 12th June 2020
- Marvel Launches New Iron Man #1 by Christopher Cantwell and CAFU
- Batman Gets a Memorial Statue from Beast Kingdom
LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld on DC Comics
We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics and the Image Comics that never happened, if it was there at all.
- Rob Liefeld Quits Twitter Following DC Tweet Controversy
- Rob Liefeld Leaks DC Plans for Image Crossover, Disses Management Again
- Today's Major X #5 Makes Uncanny X-Men #201 Even Weirder (Major Spoilers)
- DC Launches 'Gotham City Monsters' with Frankenstein, Killer Croc, Lady Clayface, Orca, I Vampire – But No Poison Ivy
- King Thor: A New Thor #1 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic in September
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Frank Cirocco, founder of Venture, co-creator of Alien Legion.
- Brett Breeding, inker, co-creator of Doomsday.
- Jerry Whitworth, comics archivist
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.