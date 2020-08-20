What Is The Most Underrated Comic? The Daily LITG, 20th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And if you have a moment, why not pop down the Barbican Comic Book Forum to talk about the most underrated comics you know? The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Squidbillies, Pokemon, Rick And Morty and the future of Thor – the ten most-read stories yesterday.
Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. And we also get an idea of where Thor is heading to…
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Make It Official
- The Future Of Thor As Revealed In Thor #6 (Spoilers)
- New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles' 3 New Fans Can't Watch; Padalecki Approves
- Are 20-25% Of DC Comics Losing Money? The Hellblazer Hypothesis…
- Dave Bautista Missed Bernie Sanders Speech Because He Was Pooping
- Venipede Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
The Marvel Missing In Action List starts to get shorter…
- Lex Luthor Of The Endless? Death Metal Does Sandman Again? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launches Eternals in November With Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribic
- X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
- Marvel Comics Launches Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices 1 in November
- Atlantis Attacks Now Rescheduled – Marvel MIA List Updated Again
What was happening one year ago.
The teasing of the return of One More Day began here… and ends with Kindred.
- A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)
- "Supernatural" Farewell Tour Has Begun – Yes, There Will Be Tears [Video]
- Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
- Tony Stark's Shocking Revelation in Iron Man #15 [Preview]
- An X-Men Reunion in Fearless #2 [Preview]
- Transformers Are Now Changing Art Teams
- "Stranger Things" Is Officially Coming To "Dead By Daylight"
- Doc Justice and the J-Team to Change (Part Of) Marvel Universe Forever
- Unmasking Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #10 [Preview]
- Do Any Comic Shops Out There Still Have Copies of the Megadeth: Death By Design Graphic Novel on Their Shelves?
- A Look at All the Walmart DC 100-Page Giant 'Next Month' Teases For Relaunch
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Barbican Comic Forum / What's the most underrated comic? hosted by London Graphic Novel Network, 5.30-7.30pm BST
- Virtual Mini-Camp: Comic Books for Kids – Session III hosted by Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 11am-Noon EDT
- Virtual Personal Appearance with Nicole Adamson hosted by Symbiotic Comics, 4-4.45pm EDT
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kirk Chritton, writer of Die Kamikaze
- Gavin Higginbotham, writer for Savage Dragon
- Kat Rocha, publisher of 01Publishing
- Sean Kleefeld, comics journalist
- Mike Pallotta, Creative Executive, Consumer Products at DC Comics
