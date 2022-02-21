When Dan DiDio Visited George Pérez

Last year, legendary comic book creator George Pérez told family, friends and the world that he had stage 3, inoperable pancreatic cancer. That he had chosen not to receive further medication. And had a life expectancy of six months to one year. The outpouring of memories and well-wishes from comic book creators and fans was a torrent. George Pérez' Facebook page posted the following message about his current condition.

"Last week George was in a lot of pain and we discovered it was due to an issue with his gallbladder. This caused a very serious infection. The decision was made to treat this using antibiotics and a tube to decompress the gallbladder. This went well and he has recovered from the infection. However, in the days following the drain occluded, causing pain and leakage. This was a huge quality of life issue. He was admitted back to the hospital on Sunday and the drain was replaced today. He feels much better. George, Carol and his care team have made the decision for George to be enrolled in inpatient hospice. This doesn't mean death is imminent, it means he can spend his remaining time with his friends and family and his wife can spend this time just being with him. This is a joy for them both. To all who have sent well wishes and kind sentiments, George would like to express his sincerest and most heartfelt thanks. To those of you who have sent me letters through my email, George has and is receiving them.

Over the weekend, the page added a photo and message with the former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio. DiDio brought Perez back to DC in 2006 for JSA and then Brave And The Bold, before relaunching Superman with Pérez for the New 52.

"George had a wonderful visit on Friday with Dan DiDio – they had a chance to catch up and chat and Dan even brought a copy of the first page of George's art he ever purchased! These two have had an incredible history of working together and of friendship."

CGC also let collectors know that they have cancelled the Private Signing they had arranged with Pérez , stating

"We are writing you today with sad and unfortunate news, that due to George Pérez's health CGC will no longer be able to host this signing. Our thoughts are with George and his family during this difficult and private time. So many fans have submitted books for this final signing with George Pérez, and we know all will be heartbroken with this news. And with that we appreciate your patience as we try to work through all of your submissions and get your valued collectibles back into your hands. If you submitted to the George Pérez signing, please look for an email from our Signature Series team."