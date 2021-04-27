Which Will Sell More Copies? Dogmatix Or Dog-Man?

The best-selling comic book of 2021 will be Asterix And The Griffin. That is now pretty much a given. It will have a higher print-run than Dav Pilkey's Dog-Man Attack On Titan, My Hero Academia and all other rivals, and will go to second-print almost immediately. But another dog-related book will be challenging it for attention, the first Dogmatix collection. That's the English translation of the name, the original is Idefix, Obelix's pet dog, and reflecting the new animated series. And we have the first look at the cover to the book, to be published in June, Idefix Et Les Irreductibles – Pas De Quartier Pour Le Latin, or Dogmatix And The Indominatables – No Quarter For Latin, written by M Choquet, Y Coulon, J Erbion and drawn by J Bastide and P French, and based on the characters created by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo in 1963 in Asterix and the Banquet.

The book will also introduce Dogmatix's friends, and other dogs, cats and birds from the Gaulish village, the cat Baratine, Dogmatix's best friend the speedy Turbine, the bulldog Padgachix, the old wheezy pigeon Asmatix. This first 72-page album will contain three short stories and will be published internationally on June the 16th.

Who will sell more copies? Dogmatix or Dog-Man? The fight begins…

Dogmatix is a fictional tiny white terrier dog who is a companion to Obelix in the Asterix comics. Apun on the words dog and dogmatic, in the original French, his name is Idéfix, itself a pun on the French expression idée fixe (fixed idea) meaning an obsession.

Dogmatix's great popularity gave rise to a line of children's books in 1973 featuring his "adventures". These were in the form of text with illustrations and were not in canon. Although they carried the Goscinny/Uderzo byline, they were licensed works aimed solely at the children's market. These comics did not become very popular and are mostly forgotten, many not translated into English.