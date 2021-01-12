Who Killed Bruce Wayne In DC Future State? And Who Destroyed Gotham?

As Bleeding Cool told you last year, in the world of the DC Future State, in Future State: Justice League we are told that Tim Fox, the Next Batman, would be the Batman who would truly save Gotham, something Bruce Wayne could not do. Which may spoil what's going on in Dark Detective and Next Batman right now…

And Future State: Dark Detective #1 we at least see Bruce Wayne trying. Shot by Peacekeeper One, the first of the Peacekeeper, part of the fascist Magistrate, employed by Mayor Nakona, engineered by Tim Fox's father Lucius and legally defended by his mother, Tanya. So it's quite the family affair.

And despite Peacekeeper One stating that he knows who Bruce Wayne is, the reported death of The Batman is seemingly disconnected from all that. Of course he doesn't actually die from that gut shot.

But he persuades others that he has – courtesy of a handy dead body. And for some reason, the authorities are blind to all the aspects that don't fit, as if this is what they want people to believe, despite the facts.

And the death of Batman and the death of Bruce Wayne announced as something completely separate. And for some reason, Peacekeeper One not actually taking credit, but an investigation being launched.

As well as noting that this future can't be too far away…

As bright and shiny and Blade Runnery as this Gotham is. It's the kind of display you also see in today's Robin Eternal, with Jason Todd also having issues with The Magistrate.

It may be a fascist superstate, with Peacekeepers running Cybers, artificial lifeforms and drones to take down the masked vigilantes of Gotham, but they sure are pretty.

While Jason Todd is learning of plans for the latest Syber upgrades…

Bruce Wayne is just trying to avoid the standard versions.

And getting dazzled by all the neon.

And as Jason Todd tracks down plans to turn the cyber forces into immortal regenerating fascist stormtroopers…

Bruce Wayne is realising that he is to blame for all of them in the first place, courtesy of Lucius Fox and Wayne Enterprises.

Still, Jason Todd seems to have more practical and thought through plans than his old mentor.

Talking of the Foxes again, Luke Fox, the other son of Lucius and Tanya, and brother to Tim and Tam, is having his own issues with The Magistrate.

Which is the moment that it's quite handy to be incarcerated with Grifter from the WildCATS – and former bodyguard of Lucius Fox.

And remember last week's Harley Quinn being hired to help capture the Black Mask on the streets of Gotham? We get why that may be a bigger deal than it initially seemed. Black Mask is Gotham, and he has generals…

And while we wait for other Birds Of Prey to turn up, it seems that one of them may be rivalling Black Mask in terms of reputation…

Whatever happens, it won't end well…

