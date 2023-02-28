Why Shazam Went To See A Pediatrician, Revealed (Spoilers) Today, DC Comics is publishing Shazam: Fury Of The Gods: Shazamily Matters special, but how does it lead into the movie itself?

Shazam: Fury Of The Gods is in cinemas in a couple of weeks and change. This is why, today, DC Comics is publishing the long-delayed MG graphic novel Shazam: Thundercrack by Yehudi Mercado, as well as the ridiculously named Shazam: Fury Of The Gods: Shazamily Matters special, written by the actors in the movie Zachary Levi, Grace Caroline Currey, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Adam Brody and Faithe Herman, as well as the movie's writer Henry Gayden, and more traditional comic book creators such as Colleen Doran, Josh Trujillo, Tim Seeley, and others. But how does it lead into the movie itself?

In the first trailer for Shazam: Fury Of The Gods, we saw Billy Batson, in his Shazam form, visiting a psychiatrist, lying on the couch, expressing his superheroic insecurities.

Or rather a pediatrician, who deal exclusively with children, as Billy Batson is, just looking very different on the outside. Well, the ending of Shazamily Matters appears to lead directly into that…

With Billy Batson, as Shazam himself, coming to terms with the fact that being a child living in an adult body may, sometimes, need some professional help. And he doesn't mean from Amanda Waller.

Going to see a child psychologist? Even when he is a six-foot plus superhero in the full gear? I mean, I am sure they have seen worse. And as we have seen, this will continue straight into the new Shazam movie, which is out on the 17th of March.

SHAZAM FURY OF THE GODS SPECIAL SHAZAMILY MATTERS #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Various (A) Freddie E. Williams II, Andrew Drilon (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

Written by Zachary Levi, Grace Caroline Currey, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Adam Brody, Faithe Herman, Henry Gayden, Colleen Doran, Josh Trujillo, Tim Seeley, and others, This 96-page giant features stories starring all of your favorite Shazam! characters as written by the actors who play them! Actor Zachary Levi takes the reins on writing Shazam, and Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, and Faithe Herman wield the mighty pen for their Shazamily superheroes! Battle zombies, befriend dinosaurs, try to get a phone signal in a world of barbarians, explore glitter land, and more just in time for the release of the brand-new feature film Shazam! Fury of the Gods! Made with all the love and fun of a superhuman family cookout! Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 02/28/2023