Woke Marvel Has Captain America Call USA "A Piece Of Trash"

In the wake (or "woke") of Marvel Comics politicizing Captain America in both the regular series and the new United States Of Captain America comic, Bleeding Cool has been made aware of the worst example yet, having Captain America call the USA "a piece of trash".

That's an America without its ideals, its commitment to the freedom of all men, which obviously it has always had for its entire history whatever the 1619 Project tries to tell you. But its just the kind of woke language that Marvel and other extreme-left-wing multimedia corporations run by billionaires are insisting upon. And by woke, I mean whatever I want it to mean and it's an infringement on just those liberties to argue differently. The comic also has Captain America make veiled threats to Donald Trump's presidency, with a Presidential candidate playing off the "greatness" of the USA, and with Captain America of all people claiming that this just isn't so.

Worse than that, he even states that America, the greatest nation in the world may a) not be great but b) is fragile. Marvel Comics are getting Captain America to say that the USA is weak. And that its citizens are no different from those of Nazi Germany.

This is the kind of Anti-American content that Marvel would never have allowed years ago but is now de rigueur for modern-day woke comics that I won't name because I don't actually read them, but YouTube channels go on about them a lot. But this does also come in the wake of Marvel also destroying the character by making a fascist version of him.

Before half-heartedly trying to get out of it by having the fascist and non-fascist version of Captain America fight.

The only answer is to try and generate enough talking points in the hope that right-wing media repeat them enough times to get Fox News to notice and run multiple stories, potentially getting Dean Cain on board.

Update: Apologies, once again, we mistakenly used something from a Captain America comic published by Marvel from the early eighties written by Peter Gillis that managed not to cause any controversy at the time. And that is just another example of Captain America being politicised that began with the very first issue of the comic, a polemic for interventionist policy at a time when the government supported isolationism. We really ought to stop doing this kind of thing and maybe try a little research first. But where's the fun in that?