World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #14 Preview

Betty and Veronica exploit Jughead's food fetish for their own sick entertainment in this preview of World of Betty and Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #14. Have these two finally bit off more than they can chew? Check out the preview below.

WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #14

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB221229

(W) Bill Golliher (A) Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Francis Bonnet

BRAND NEW STORIES: First, "For the Love of Jughead!" It's springtime and love is in the air… for everyone except Jughead, of course. This inspires Betty and Veronica to come up with an idea-to combine Jughead's love of food with the world of dating. They plot to send him on a series of dinner dates with a few of their female friends. Will the love bug finally bite Jughead-or have Betty and Veronica bit off more than they can chew? Then, Cricket O'Dell, with her unerring nose for money, keeps being drawn to a new visitor to Riverdale who, by all appearances, is virtually a pauper. She can't figure it out. Veronica notices this and is intrigued. She deduces that the new guy must be a secret billionaire, and makes it her project to win him over. Will Veronica find out his true identity? Or is Cricket's nose's losing its secret powers?

In Shops: 4/13/2022

SRP: $8.99

