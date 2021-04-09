Wynd HC Allocated, Will Something Is Killing the Children Follow Suit?

Wynd power! Yesterday, Boom Studios announced two new "Deluxe Edition" hardcovers for their Must Read series, Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera and Once & Future by Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora. Typically, the release of a collection in a different format isn't noteworthy, but in this case, the announcement is worth paying attention to.

Not only are these two of the hottest creator-own properties in the market currently – onboarding readers month in and month out into both the single issue series and softcover collections alike – but we are seeing the emergence of what may be the collectibility of collections.

Something Is Killing The Children is paving the way for collectibility thanks to its Volume 1 Discover Now edition hitting massive and consistent sales of around $100 on eBay. Boom's Discover Now editions are exclusive to comic shops and limited to one printing, since the regular widely available edition usually comes out 3-4 months later. Boom began the program to take care of comic shops first before collections hit the wider book trade with Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and the like. But when Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 Discover Now edition sold out immediately, it created a frenzy amongst devoted fans who need to complete their collections.

Something similar could easily happen when fans and collectors figure out that Boom's latest Discover Now edition for Al Ewing and Simone di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead Volume 1 is almost sold out despite only going on sale two weeks ago… At $10 this Discover Now edition is an easy pick up for speculators to justify.

Which brings us to the Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future Volume 1 Deluxe Editions releasing in October and November of this year respectively. Both hardcovers match the oversized format Boom established for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and we all know how those do. Something Is Killing The Children will collect the entire "Archer's Peak" saga, also known as issues #1-15, while Once & Future collects the first full year with issues #1-12. Each hardcover also contains an extensive cover gallery and retails for $50. If Power Rangers is any indication, these are exactly the kind of offerings that retailers tend to under-order because of price, Boom will print tightly because deluxe hardcovers are expensive to manufacture, and when fans show up in droves they will drive aftermarket prices soaring. Of particular note is the limited edition slipcase version of the Something Is Killing The Children Volume 1 Deluxe Edition, which like a Discover Now edition will be limited to its first printing. With a sticker price of $70 there won't be many copies available, which makes one wonder how much it will sell for on the aftermarket?

This is why we recommend pre-ordering, as Boom's upcoming Wynd Volume 1: Flight of the Prince hardcover, also by Tynion with artist Michael Dialynas, is already allocated ahead of release. The allocation is unsurprising given that JT4 himself referred to the edition as "the equivalent of the Jenny Frison SIKTC Vol 1 cover" in his newsletter in February. This may happen with the Something Is Killing The Children and Once & Future Volume 1 Deluxe Edition hardcovers since just like Wynd, Boom will likely need to set an overseas print run before they receive orders from retailers. Will they anticipate demand correctly, or will we see allocations on these upcoming hardcovers as well?