2K Games Shows Off NBA 2K21 On Next-Gen Consoles

2K Games dropped a new trailer this morning for NBA 2K21 as they show off how the game will look on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The trailer specifically shows off the PS5 version, but based on what we've seen from both consoles so far as well as their hardware specs, it's a pretty safe bet you'll be getting the same performance out of the XSX. Aside from little things here and there, this looks about as realistic as it's going to get for a console. Even the beads of sweat, which annoy the hell out of us sometimes staring at the players in the game, look better than ever. You can read a little more about it below along with the trailer as we wait to see the game pop onto both consoles.

"Never before have we been able to deliver this level of visual fidelity and realism in a video game," stated Greg Thomas, president of Visual Concepts. "NBA 2K21 is the standout title that best delivers the promise of next-gen: truly revolutionary graphics, lighting-fast load times and incredible new features and gameplay only possible on next-generation hardware." Today's video features a raw look at next-gen gameplay for NBA 2K21, presenting an exhibition game between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. Players are brought right up to the action on the hardwood – as if they suited up themselves – and the game is brought to life thanks to new AI systems that power every single person in the arena! From here, the new Rail Cam presents NBA 2K21 gameplay in a dynamic and visually stunning fashion, elevating the game to new immersive heights. The next-gen version of NBA 2K21 is positioned to be an awesome leap forward and the largest game in franchise history. So much has been expanded and improved upon, including: An eye-popping leap in graphical advancements: next-gen lighting, textures, physics, animations, and more that push NBA 2K21's visual presentation to the bleeding edge;

Rebuilt player movement and player impact, driven by new on-court animation and collision engines that make for a smoother, tougher game;

The entire arena comes to life, with more than 150 unique AI-driven characters interacting seamlessly to create a groundbreaking Lower Bowl experience;

An expanded soundtrack with 202 songs at launch and more to come.