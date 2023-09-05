Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Paldean Adventure, pokemon

A Paldean Adventure Begins Today In Pokémon GO: Full Details

A Paldean Adventure begins today in Pokémon GO, bringing Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, and more species from Paldea into the game.

Believe it or not, the next generation of Pokémon is here… and it's not Galar. It's not even Hisui. Pokémon from the region of Paldea arrive in Pokémon GO today with the first major event of the "Adventures Abound" season. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the new A Paldean Adventure event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, September 10, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders

Sprigatito, Floragato, Meowscarada, Fuecoco, Crocalor, Skeledirge, Quaxly, Quaxwell, Quaquaval, Lechonk (can be encountered Shiny), Oinkologne in both genders Ultra Unlock bonuses live at launch of the event: Unown will appear in Raids (A, D, E, L, P) and can be Shiny. Lechonk Timed Research will offer encounters with this new Paldean Pokémon 4x XP for catching 4x Stardust for catching Pokémon Roaming Form Gimmighoul won't appear at Golden PokéStops if a Golden Lure Module wasn't used, but treasure-hunting Trainers may still find Gimmighoul Coins when they spin the PokéStop! PokéStops may turn golden without the use of a Golden Lure Module

Shiny odds increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event.

increased: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, and Fletchling are more likely to appear as Shiny Pokémon during the event. Adventures Abound Special Research: Niantic writes: Choose your Paldean partner Pokémon! A new Special Research story with branching paths is available to Trainers! Throughout Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound, you'll be able to adventure together and bond with your chosen partner Pokémon. You can claim this Special Research at no cost from Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, December 1, 2023, at 9:59 a.m. local time.

Niantic writes: Wild Spawns: Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk.

Hoppip, Houndour, Buizel, Fletchling, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxly, Lechonk. Raids: Tier One: Unown A, Unown D, Unown E, Unown L, Unown P (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Turtonator (can be Shiny), Machamp, Camerupt, Metagross Tier Five: September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Mega Raids: Mega Manectric

7KM Gift Eggs : Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Field Research encounters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, Quaxl, Lechonk Other event bonuses : New avatar items Collection Challenge themed to Paldea rewarding extra Lechonk encounters

:

Some features of this event will carry over into the next event, which will be bolstered with Ultra Unlock bonuses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!