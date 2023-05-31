Alaskan Road Truckers Provides Gameplay Overview Video Check out the latest video for Alaskan Road Truckers as the team has provided a better look at how the gameplay will work out.

Indie game publishers Green Man Gaming and Movie Games, along with developer Road Studio, have released a new video showing off Alaskan Road Truckers. The team has been making a game that isn't just you controlling a truck in harsh conditions; it's an experience as you will also live out the times of a driver in the process. This brand-new gameplay walkthrough was made up of several experiences you'll encounter within the game and show off everything you'll have to do while on the job. The video is narrated by Jakub Niewęgłowski from Road Studio, who will take you through some of the new features the game has to offer. Enjoy the video below as the game will be released for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 sometime in Fall 2023.

"Get behind the wheel and drive across the entire state of Alaska with dynamic weather and unpredictable road conditions in Alaskan Road Truckers. Become a trucking legend and get your cargo to its destination on time. Pick your route across diverse road conditions, expand and customize your truck collection, and take on different jobs with a huge variety of cargo types. Get your hands dirty with involved, in-depth truck maintenance. Look after your truck, stock up on supplies, and make sure you're ready for your next journey."

"Maintain your truck to keep it on the road, upgrade your HQ and manage your business, visit stores and gas stations to pick up essential purchases and fuel, and leave your cab to explore scenic landmarks and soak up the atmosphere. Be prepared for what Alaskan has to throw at you, expect the unexpected for the journeys which lie ahead. Manage your health by battling against hunger, fatigue, and the cold. Plot your route and make sure you have the best equipment for the job. Encounter dangers like avalanches, fallen trees, and more!"

