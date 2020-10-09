Alolan Meowth Research Day is Tomorrow in Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Alolan Meowth Research day in Pokémon GO. It will run from 8 AM to 10 PM local time and will feature a huge, twenty-page Timed Research focusing on… well, it's right there in the name. There will also be Field Research from Pokéstops rewarding Kanto and Galarian Meowth. The event has already begun in certain timezones, so we are now happy to bring you the full breakdown of the events and the rewards for this new Pokémon GO Limited Research Day, the first since May's Snubble day, early.

Tasks and rewards for Meowth Limited Research day in Pokémon GO include:

Page One of Twenty

Power up Pokémon 3 times: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Two of Twenty

Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Three of Twenty

Make 3 Great Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Take 3 Snapshots: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Four of Twenty

Battle another Trainer: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while Catching Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

You're getting the picture. Almost every reward for this Pokémon GO event will be an Alolan Meowth encounter, but don't give up hope yet if you're looking for a Kanto or Galarian Meowth. Keep playing.

Page Five of Twenty

Give your Buddy 3 treats: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 Pokéball, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Six of Twenty

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Seven of Twenty

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Eight of Twenty

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Kanto Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Galarian Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

And there we go. Page Eight (and another below) will feature Kanto and Galarian Meowth. Kanto Meowth is available shiny in Pokémon GO but Galarian Meowth is not.

Page Nine of Twenty

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Nanab Barries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Ten of Twenty

Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve a Meowth: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust

Page Eleven of Twenty

Power up Pokémon 3 times: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBall, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Twelve of Twenty

Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Thirteen of Twenty

Make 3 throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Take 3 Snapshots: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Starting to see a trend? The research repeats itself, with Pages Eleven through Twenty mirrors Pages One through Ten. This means yet another chance at Kanto Meowth and Galarian Meowth in Pokémon GO just a few tasks down.

Page Fourteen of Twenty

Battle another Trainer: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon:

REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Fifteen of Twenty

Give your Buddy 3 treats: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Sixteen of Twenty

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 3 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Seventeen of Twenty

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Eighteen of Twenty

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Kanto Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter

Catch a Normal-type Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter

REWARDS: Galarian Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Nineteen of Twenty

Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 15 Nanab Barries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page Twenty of Twenty

Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter

Evolve a Meowth: Alolan Meowth encounter

REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust

And that's a wrap for this Pokémon GO event. One thing we're happy to report on is that, aside from the PokéStop task portion of the event, the rewards of which have yet to be observed, this entire event can be played successfully from home.