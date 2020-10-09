Alolan Meowth Research Day is Tomorrow in Pokémon GO

Tomorrow is Alolan Meowth Research day in Pokémon GO. It will run from 8 AM to 10 PM local time and will feature a huge, twenty-page Timed Research focusing on… well, it's right there in the name. There will also be Field Research from Pokéstops rewarding Kanto and Galarian Meowth. The event has already begun in certain timezones, so we are now happy to bring you the full breakdown of the events and the rewards for this new Pokémon GO Limited Research Day, the first since May's Snubble day, early.
Tasks and rewards for Meowth Limited Research day in Pokémon GO include:
Page One of Twenty
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Two of Twenty
- Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Three of Twenty
- Make 3 Great Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Four of Twenty
- Battle another Trainer: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while Catching Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
You're getting the picture. Almost every reward for this Pokémon GO event will be an Alolan Meowth encounter, but don't give up hope yet if you're looking for a Kanto or Galarian Meowth. Keep playing.
Page Five of Twenty
- Give your Buddy 3 treats: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 Pokéball, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Six of Twenty
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Seven of Twenty
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Eight of Twenty
- Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Kanto Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter
- Catch a Normal-type Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Galarian Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
And there we go. Page Eight (and another below) will feature Kanto and Galarian Meowth. Kanto Meowth is available shiny in Pokémon GO but Galarian Meowth is not.
Page Nine of Twenty
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Nanab Barries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Ten of Twenty
- Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve a Meowth: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust
Page Eleven of Twenty
- Power up Pokémon 3 times: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBall, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Twelve of Twenty
- Transfer 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Thirteen of Twenty
- Make 3 throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Take 3 Snapshots: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Starting to see a trend? The research repeats itself, with Pages Eleven through Twenty mirrors Pages One through Ten. This means yet another chance at Kanto Meowth and Galarian Meowth in Pokémon GO just a few tasks down.
Page Fourteen of Twenty
- Battle another Trainer: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon:
- REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Fifteen of Twenty
- Give your Buddy 3 treats: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Sixteen of Twenty
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 3 Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Razz Berries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Seventeen of Twenty
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Alolan Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Eighteen of Twenty
- Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Kanto Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter
- Catch a Normal-type Pokémon: Kanto Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: Galarian Meowth encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Nineteen of Twenty
- Use 3 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 15 Nanab Barries, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page Twenty of Twenty
- Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 3 Pokémon: Alolan Meowth encounter
- Evolve a Meowth: Alolan Meowth encounter
- REWARDS: 10 PokéBalls, 500 Stardust
And that's a wrap for this Pokémon GO event. One thing we're happy to report on is that, aside from the PokéStop task portion of the event, the rewards of which have yet to be observed, this entire event can be played successfully from home.