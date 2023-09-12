Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: APICO, TNgineers

APICO Confirms 3.0 Update To Release September 26

APICO will be taking the beekeeping adventures underwater sooner than expected as the new Version 3.0 update comes out in a few weeks.

Indie game developer TNgineers and publisher Whitethorn Games have confirmed the release date for Version 3.0 of the beekeeping sim APICO. The team revealed this morning that the game will get the new major Ocean Adventure update on September 26, adding a new wealth of content to the game that will keep you busy for a while. The primary addition of content will take you underwater as you head into the sea to do a different kind of beekeeping with all new species and byproducts, as well as different kinds of hives to upkeep. We have more info about the new update for you below, as well as a brand new trailer released this morning showing off more of the content to come.

"Update 3.0: What Lies Beeneath invites you to dive into the crystal blue ocean waters surrounding the APICO archipelago and explore its depths. New areas, forageables, quests, and, of course, new bees are yours to discover deep bee-low the watery abyss."

New areas: Dive deep down to the bottom of the ocean and discover a new bee-ome with new areas to explore that include deep-sea flora and fauna, a coral reef system, and more!

Dive deep down to the bottom of the ocean and discover a new bee-ome with new areas to explore that include deep-sea flora and fauna, a coral reef system, and more! New Bees: Discover, collect, build homes, and breed new species of bees found only at the furthest depths of the ocean, and collect their resources for craftables and quests.

Discover, collect, build homes, and breed new species of bees found only at the furthest depths of the ocean, and collect their resources for craftables and quests. New Quests: Harness the help of your newfound bee friends to restore the damaged coral reef system and clean up underwater pollution to help the bee-cosystem and its inhabitants thrive.

Harness the help of your newfound bee friends to restore the damaged coral reef system and clean up underwater pollution to help the bee-cosystem and its inhabitants thrive. New Fishing Mechanic: Skipper's dad, Captain, arrives at the archipelago to teach you the ins and outs of a new mechanic — fishing!

Skipper's dad, Captain, arrives at the archipelago to teach you the ins and outs of a new mechanic — fishing! And More: New quality-of-life improvements, including a newly added trash can and nearby chest auto-deposit, will help your beekeeping bee-come more efficient than ever!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!