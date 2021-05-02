Arena World Championship Season One Regional Champions Crowned

This evening, Blizzard Entertainment crowned regional champions for the World Of Warcraft Arena World Championship Season One. The first one to tackle the latest expansion Shadowlands no less, and it came out with some interesting surprises. In the European brackets, Skill Capped nearly swept the competition until they got to the finals, but they still claimed the title as the odd-on favorites 4-2. Meanwhile, Method NA went through a rocky tourney which included having to face off against Cloud9 twice as they took the North American title. Both teams took home the gold medals and $50k of the prize pool. We have the rundown of the matches from Blizzard themselves for you here as we head into the off-season for a bit.

Arena World Championship: Europe

Skill Capped entered the finals as the clear team to beat and did not disappoint their fans. They started the weekend sweeping Method EU in the quarter-final before making quick work of Creed in another 3-0 victory. Method EU climbed back through the elimination bracket for a rematch. While Skill Capped once again took three maps without fail, Method EU was able to mount an impressive comeback forcing a map six. But in the end, Skill Capped proved too strong as they claimed the EU Championship with a 4-2 victory. According to Maro, the reason Skill Capped proved dominant was due to "everyone on the team is probably the best at their class in the world, they're all too good."

Arena World Championship: North America

With none of the casters betting on them to take the title, Method NA were a clear underdog in a closely contested region, Following an initial 3-1 defeat of OTK in the quarter-final, Method NA then struggled to pull out a 3-2 victory in the semi-final against Cloud9. The rematch was set after Cloud9 bested OTK in the elimination semi-final. Method NA and Cloud9 brought everything they had to the championship match, trading wins until forcing a game seven. Battling in the Dalaran Sewers, Method NA's crowd control proved dominant as they ultimately beat Cloud9 to finish Season 1 as NA Regional Champions.