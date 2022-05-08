Asmodee Digital Will Publish Dark Envoy Later This Year

Asmodee Digital announced this past week that they will officially publish developer Event Horizon's guns n' sorcery RPG Dark Envoy. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game will have you playing either in single-player controlling two characters or in co-op both local and online, as you will take two refugee children through an adventure of magic and gunsmithing combat to seek out ancient relics. Asmodee only revealed the game will be coming in 2022, but gave no window or timeframe for the actual release. You can read more about the game and check out the trailer along with quotes from both parties below.

Malakai and Kaela are children of war refugees, living the day-to-day life of adventurers as they seek ancient relics and forgotten places. Soon they too will have to learn how to survive in the chaos of war, as blood and tragedy will mark the beginning of their true journey. Dark Envoy merges together a rich, non-linear story and tactical, party-based combat with dynamic gameplay flow and high-quality visuals and effects. Further, it blends modern concepts with classic genre tropes, creating a distinct and unique RPG gaming experience. The main component of Dark Envoy is a story campaign that can be completed alone or in online co-op mode with another player. Grab a friend and travel the world, seeking out whatever dungeons, challenges, and riches may come your way. Enjoy the story and search for ancient relics and forgotten places together. Jäan has exploded into total war as humans challenge the old balance and traditions of magic with their mana-based technology. Humans, mysterious beings with a far more mysterious past, are newer to this world but have risen under the banner of the self-proclaimed emperor to establish a place they can finally call home.

"We are delighted to partner today with the gifted Event Horizon team to publish Dark Envoy, an innovative tactical RPG" said Nicolas Godement, Head of Operations at Asmodee Digital. As we are expanding our editorial scope towards new genres and new audiences, Dark Envoy fits perfectly with our desire to offer players increasingly varied and immersive gaming experiences. We look forward to allowing players to discover the unique world of Dark Envoy and are excited to support Event Horizon throughout this journey." "For Dark Envoy, we were looking for a publisher that shares our utmost respect for the gaming community and is willing to experiment with gameplay mechanics and look for ways to refresh the RPG genre," explained Krzysztof Monkiewicz, CEO of Event Horizon. Asmodee Digital is focused on delivering high-quality entertainment, and that fits perfectly with our mission to make our games a unique experience for all players.