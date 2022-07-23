Asmodee's New TTRPG Adventures In Rokugan Will Launch August 5th

Asmodee, along with Edge Studio, revealed that their latest TTRPG, Adventures In Rokugan, would be getting released on August 5th. Originally created back in the '90s, Rokugan was designed to have a rich and engaging universe, which they have adapted several times since its creation. The most famous of the adaptations would be the RPG Legend of the Five Rings, which in itself is an epic adventure that stretched across 14 books, telling the story of an epic quest in the Emerald Empire. This new book will essentially be the game's 5th Edition, as they are releasing the corebook (seen here) with a ton of info about the game's setting. With folklore inspired by the cultures of East Asia, this will have you adventuring to become a hero of the Emerald Empire. The book will be out in a couple of weeks for $50, but in the meantime, here's more info on it below. Meanwhile, the main game will launch in Q4 2022.

Adventures In Rokugan introduces the setting to the 5th Edition SRD, creating a more dynamic and action-focused game system. Players choose between 7 classes of characters, including the Shinobi, Bushi, Courtier, and Ritualist, and become a legend of Rokugan. To do this, players must prove their strength by facing dangerous villains, political schemes, and mythical beasts like yōkai, spirits, ghosts, and demons that threaten the Empire. L5R: Adventures in Rokugan adapts the Legend of the Five Rings universe to the 5th Edition SRD. The ruleset is the world's most famous and beloved RPG system, making it a game that all tabletop fans can enjoy.

Number of pages: 424.

424. Release date: August 5, 2022 in USA, Canada, The United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. Q4 in France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Brazil.