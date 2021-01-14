Assemble Entertainment Announces Squadron 51 Coming In 2021

Warning! Extraterrestrials from outer space arrived in our planet bringing promises of a bright new future for the earthlings. However, this intergalactic partnership soon reveals its darker side as the VEGA CORPORATION, the alien enterprise led by the hideous DIRECTOR ZAROG, is imposing its predatory politics on the human kind. In the midst of this oppression, the rebel group Squadron 51 rises as a response against the violent acts spread by these inhuman beings. Will the brave pilots of Squadron 51 and their aircrafts stand a chance against the Zarog's diabolic fleet of flying saucers? This dimension-bending shoot-'em-up features 2D action in a world of deep 3D environments and is inspired by 1950s sci-fi icons such as War of the Worlds, Godzilla, and Dr. Strangelove. Play as Lieutenant Kaya, a leading force in the rebel cause, and face the unrelenting hostile alien aircraft, martian fighters, and monsters, all in the glorious black-and-white of the 1950s!

"We're huge fans of classic sci-fi horror and we jumped at the opportunity to co-publish Squadron 51 with our partner WhisperGames," said Assemble Entertainment CEO Stefan Marcinek. "Squadron 51 has found a loving home among Assemble Entertainment's other award-winning titles known for their charming eccentricity. Fans of all genres will appreciate this delightfully original SHMUP."