Assetto Corsa Rally Announces Early Access Release Date

After months of teasing and planning, Assetto Corsa Rally has a launch date for Early Access, as it will arrive on Steam in November

Article Summary Assetto Corsa Rally Early Access lands on Steam this November with limited content at launch.

Laser-scanned real-world roads and dynamic weather deliver unrivaled rally simulation realism.

Start with 4 special stages, 10 iconic rally cars, and multiple offline and online game modes.

Full release promises 5 international rallies, over 30 cars, a rally school, and VR support.

505 Games and Supernova Games Studios, in technical partnership with KUNOS Simulazioni, have given Assetto Corsa Rally a proper launch date for Early Access. The game will arrive with a limited form of content while they work on the full version of the game, as playrs will be able to get racing on November 13, 2025. We have more developer notes for you below going over what you can expect ahead of time.

Assetto Corsa Rally – Early Access Details

Assetto Corsa Rally will feature both offline gameplay modes and, gradually throughout Early Access, online multiplayer – always with a focus on simulation fidelity. Each race takes place in a dynamic environment, where day-night cycles, changing weather conditions, directly impact driving performance. Temperature, humidity, surface type, and water progressively affect grip and vehicle response, making every stage feel unique. These elements are not mere visual effects but are integral to the physical simulation model, requiring drivers to demonstrate precision, sensitivity, and adaptability to master every situation.

Advanced Technology

The proprietary physics engine developed by KUNOS Simulazioni has been adapted and refined to realistically simulate the unique dynamics of rally racing, including:

Jumps and uneven surfaces.

Slippery and variable road conditions.

Dynamic weather.

Realistic vehicle behavior across all types of terrain.

A key element is the use of laser scan technology for every stage in each rally event, enabling accurate reproduction of:

Real-world terrain formations.

Road surface irregularities and characteristics.

Details of the surrounding environment like vegetation positioning.

This approach – for the first time in the rally sim genre – delivers an unprecedented level of realism, deepening the authenticity of the driving experience. In parallel, the team at Supernova, leveraging its consolidated experience with Unreal Engine 5, has customized and optimized it to the specific needs of racing games, ensuring high visual fidelity and performance.

Content & Locations

At the start of Early Access, Assetto Corsa Rally will feature:

33km of fully laser-scanned real-life roads.

4 Special Stages with 18 variants, set across gravel roads in Wales and tarmac roads in Alsace.

10 iconic rally cars, including Group B, WRC and Rally2 vehicles.

5 game modes, triple screen support, and more.

The complete game aims to include:

Over 120 km of faithfully recreated rally stages using laser scan technology.

10 Special Stages with over 35 variants set across 5 international rallies, with new roads and content added continuously.

A full car roster featuring over 30 vehicles selected from the most iconic rally cars of the past and present.

New game modes, a rally school, a career mode, and complete VR support.

