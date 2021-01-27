Beasts of Johto: Tonight Is Entei Raid Hour In Pokémon GO

Ah, Entei. You were gone for too long. Finally, the Legendary Beasts of Johto are returning to the raid rotation in Pokémon GO, starting with the Fire-type Legendary Pokémon, Entei. Entei will be here until Sunday, but trainers will have an hour of increased raids featuring this Generation Two pup tonight from 6 PM to 7 PM. During Entei Raid Hour, most gyms in the game will pop Entei raids that will last the full hour, so get your counters ready and prepare for a marathon of battles.

Our tips for Entei Raid Hour in Pokémon GO include:

Don't listen to Niantic's "Recommended" raid counters. Those prioritize defense, but you want to prioritize attack in order to take Entei down within the time constraints. Our complete Entei Raid Guide will walk you through the top 10 counters as well as 10 budget counters for those unable to make teams of Mega or Shadow Pokémon.

Take advantage of remote raiding: The days of a single-hour limited raid hour in Pokémon GO are over. Now, with remote raiding, you can coordinate with friends on social media to experience Raid Hour in different timezones. Our tip here is to, if you haven't already, explore remote raid groups on Discord, Reddit, and Facebook to take advantage of this incredible feature and drastically increase the number of raids you'll be able to do throughout raid hour and beyond, through the entire event.

Know your 100% IVs! We've all been there. Sometimes, Raid Hour is a grind and you end up rushing your catches more than you normally would. Knowing when to buckle down and concentrate on a catch comes down to knowing the CP you're looking for when hunting an Entei with perfect stats. The 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!