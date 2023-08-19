Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: Aim & Snap, Beasts Of Maravilla Island

Beasts Of Maravilla Island Joins Aim & Snap Games Event

Beasts Of Maravilla Island is one of many games taking part in the Aim & Snap event taking place from August 19th-26th.

Whitethorn Games revealed that one of their games, Beasts Of Maravilla Island, has joined the virtual photography event, Aim & Snap. Running from August 19th through August 26th, the games are both presenting cool photo mechanics for you to use as well as being on sale for the next week. We have info on all of the games taking part in this; Whitethorn just happened to be the company that tipped us off about it.

"Prominently featuring photography and camera mechanics as core gameplay elements, these featured games belong to a niche sub-genre yet to be officially categorized on gaming platforms – Photography games. Nevertheless, celebrated titles such as TOEM (BAFTA Games Awards), Umurangi Generation (Indie Games Festival), SEASON: A Letter to the Future (BIG Festival), and Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Games For Change Awards) have garnered prestigious gaming awards. All of the participating games have a dedicated and passionate audience, with games like Beasts of Maravilla Island leaving a lasting impression on players and the gaming industry alike. Play the games, say cheese, and enjoy the depths of each title, all of which are the perfect experience for aspiring Virtual Photographers!"

"In Beasts of Maravilla Island, players assume the role of Marina Montez, an aspiring wildlife photographer who is armed with her grandfather's journal of Maravilla and his camera. The protective magic of Maravilla Island is waning, and the only way to save it is to restore humanity's belief in the magical. To save Maravilla Island, players must climb, explore, and solve puzzles with the island's flora and fauna to find and photograph its fabulous beasts. Runaway Play is an award-winning independent game developer and publisher based in New Zealand. They recently released Flutter Away on Nintendo Switch and Steam, a short nature exploration game set in a cozy nook of the Amazon rainforest. In Flutter Away you are a butterfly researcher on a five-day camping trip. Explore nearby tracks, take photos, meet animal friends and journal your discoveries!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!