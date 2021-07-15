Bethesda Softworks Reveals Initial QuakeCon At Home Plans

Bethesda Softworks dropped info on some of their initial plans for QuakeCon At Home, as the 2021 event goes back to an online format this year. As you can see from the info released below, they don't have the plans for individual games or announcements yet, but they do have the overall plans set as they will be livestreaming, opened up the Discord channel, and selling shirts for charity. You can check out the details below as we wit to find out more about the event, taking place on August 19th.

Global Stream: QuakeCon will officially kickoff Thursday, August 19 at 2:00pm ET. The multi-day event will include special influencer streams, Bethesda's own Community teams from across the world, developer appearances, and game updates – all streaming in support of charitable causes. The QuakeCon Staff will also be producing a slate of exclusive content for the community. Stay tuned for more info, including the full schedule, in the coming weeks.

Official QuakeCon Twitch Team: Playing and sharing games with friends in the BYOC is the core of QuakeCon, and this year the global QuakeCon community will once again unite and connect through the official QuakeCon Twitch Team. The Team will celebrate QuakeCon, play and share games, and help raise money for the QuakeCon-supported charities. Some players will be featured on the QuakeCon Twitch Team page.

QuakeCon Discord: The community can join us in the QuakeCon Community Discord server. Make new friends, play new games, and experience Peace Love and Rockets from the comfort of the couch or gaming station.

Charity Initiatives: Raising money for charities continues to be a key component of QuakeCon. The QuakeCon family has made a huge impact for local, national and international groups, and we're excited to keep things rolling this year! Our virtual QuakeCon attendees will be able to donate to organizations directly from the official QuakeCon Twitch stream, including Asian Americans Advancing Justice (AAJC), NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, The Trevor Project, and UNICEF.

The annual animal charity tee-shirts are also back, and this time, there are sweatshirts! Custom Ink will split all profits from the sale of these shirts between QuakeCon's long-time Dallas-based animal adoption partner, Dallas Pets Alive, and FOUR PAWS, a global animal welfare organization. This year, we've traveled through the depths of DOOM Eternal's hell to secure the design for the exclusively cute and chubby "Pugcubus" tee and on our way back, we stopped by DEATHLOOP's mysterious island of Blackreef to snag the design for the exclusive "Catloop" tee. Meeeow!