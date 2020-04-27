Bethesda's Family Of Studios Donates $1 Million To COVID-19 Relief

As we have been reporting for the last few weeks, the online gaming community has come together to help those affected by the global pandemic due to COVID-19. Earlier today Bethesda Softworks, ZeniMax Media, and the rest of the Bethesda global family announced they would be donating $1 million dollars to the many international charities that are helping the fight against COVID-19.

In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, Bethesda announced that these front line efforts would be receiving the following:

$500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.

$250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.

$250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

Bethesda has also made it a point to connect with fans who are all quarantining at home. Their #BethesdayAtHome campaign aims to connect players with the rest of the gaming community across the globe. Interested in donating to the charities Bethesda is? Check out the Bethesda website for more details.

Also, keep your eyes on Bethesda's Twitter page. They've been providing some fun and unique content, such as trying recipes from their popular games to AMA's, and more. The gaming community at large has gone above and beyond in helping the fight against the spread of COVID-19. Efforts such as staying at home to play, leagues operating remotely, as well as raising funds for communities that need their help, are just some of the many ways gamers are giving back.