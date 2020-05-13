Beyond: Two Souls May Be Coming To Steam Soon

It looks like Quantic Dream's emotional Beyond: Two Souls could be coming to Steam. This could signal an end to the game's previous Epic Games Store exclusivity period. A new listing popped up recently by way of SteamDB, which has fans speculating about the potential change.

The SteamDB listing features this particular message: "This app has been deleted or is hidden to the public. SteamDB has seen data for this app before, so for historic purposes it has been kept visible on this page, and may be out of date."

The updates included on the page appear to show some assets related to Beyond: Two Souls. Currently, the game is available for PC, but only via the Epic Games Store. Previously, there were several Quantic Dream titles that were revealed for PC on the Epic Games Store as timed exclusives for about a year.

Beyond: Two Souls ended up launching on the Epic Games Store on July 27, 2019. Technically, it isn't really time for the game to come to Steam, but it could be that in light of the current coronavirus pandemic, perhaps this is an example of a developer doing gamers a solid.

If you missed the game, here's the gist of it, according to Quantic Dream themselves:

"A unique psychological action thriller delivered by A-list Hollywood performances of Ellen Page, Willem Dafoe, Beyond: Two Souls takes you on a thrilling journey across the globe as you play out the remarkable life of Jodie Holmes. Born with a connection to a mysterious entity with incredible powers, Jodie is different. Your actions will determine Jodie's fate as she faces extraordinary challenges, danger, and heartwrenching loss on a journey to discover the truth of who she is."

We'll have to wait for an official update on the matter for the time being.