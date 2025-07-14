Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Awaken Realms, Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge, Floodgate Crew

Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge Launches On Steam Today

Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge is out today on Steam, letting you craft masterful weapons that will be used in this auto-battler

Article Summary Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge combines blacksmith simulation, strategy, and auto-battler action.

Craft and enhance powerful weapons, then watch your mercenaries use them in battle.

Manage your smithy, gather resources, and unlock new weapon designs with each expedition.

Prepare your team for escalating challenges, making choices that impact victory and survival.

Indie game developer Floodgate Crew and publisher Awaken Realms have officially launched Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge this morning on Steam. If you haven't checked the game out yet, this is a mix of three genres as you're getting a blacksmith simulator, mixed with strategy and auto-battler mechanics. You'll become a blacksmith, forging weapons in different ways with multiple properties to make them the best fighting tools possible, then see them go into battle and watch them work. Enjoy the latest video here as the game is live right now.

Blacksmith: Ignite The Forge

Become a master blacksmith who owns and develops a full-fledged forge! In your smithing fortress, there are various rooms of different types at your disposal, such as the mines, smithing room, tavern, shop, or battle-preparation chamber. Collect various metal ores in the mines. Smelt them in your furnace to get alloys with special effects. Then it's time for some proper smithing! Take your hamer and hit the alloy during a special minigame to reshape and forge it into a powerful weapon. Harness rune magic to enhance it with even more special affixes. Depending on the precision of your work, weapons will be of different qualities. And the better their quality, the more effective (and deadlier) they are.

To put your weapons to good use, assemble a team of mercenaries and arm them with your creations. Adventurers have different combat skills that support various playstyles and enhance team building. As your companions also possess different statistics, make sure to equip them with the right weapon type to maximize their potential. Once the arrangements are ready, it's time to send your team on missions to save the land from chaos! When your mercenaries embark on quests, they engage enemies in auto-battler-type combat, so the pre-battle preparations will be crucial to succeed. Expect to face both regular opponents and unique and dangerous bosses. Each victory grants experience and makes your team even stronger. But be careful—if any of your warriors fall in combat, you will lose them and their gear forever!

During expeditions, you gather valuable loot such as gold and metal ores, and receive special rewards, including new weapon templates. Use that to expand and develop your forge, buy new materials in the shop, craft even more various weapons, and bring your smithing skills to perfection! You can also test your craft during the daily blacksmithing challenges, which require extra attention to detail. Complete them to get gold and precious resources. Remember, the better smith you become, the higher the chances of your team being victorious! Every day, the forces of evil grow in strength, making the enemies you encounter more threatening. Each victory gives your province some extra time to survive and prepare for the final encounter with chaos incarnate. Mastering your smithing skills, good resource management, and a thoughtful team-building strategy will be crucial to being victorious and saving the world from annihilation!

