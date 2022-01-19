Blade & Soul Announces Plans For Sixth Anniversary

NC Soft announced this week that they have a ton of events happening for the sixth anniversary of the MMORPG Blade & Soul. We have the full list of event happening within the game that will be going over the next few weeks, which you can take part in to get some exclusives and have a little fun with. This anniversary is also a special one for Soul Fighter characters, as the new Third Specialization – the Way of the Divine Hand – is now available in the game as part of a special update.

For the sixth anniversary, players will have from now until February 9th to collect Keys from the special Candycloud on the Horizon quest, as well as completing daily quests and Daily Challenges. Complete the quest from Dojagi in Jadestone village to receive Anniversary Gifts, which can be opened with the keys players find. The chests contain Anniversary Coins as well as other useful items – even costumes, and the Anniversary Coins can be exchanged on the Dragon Express for a number of other useful items. There's also the Sixth Year Festival event, where players can earn Festival Coins from opening Anniversary Gifts, as login rewards, and by completing daily dungeon quests and weekly challenges. The Festival Coins can be exchanged on the Dragon Express for Festival Chests, which include many useful items as well.

The Soul Boost event is the newly revample "Call to Arms" semi-annual event which allows players to quickly improve their gear to access the latest dungeon content. The Soul Boost event will take place from January 9 – June 8, and will be available for all players automatically. It adds a Quest Log, which players can find under the in-game mini-map, and lets players accumulate Soul Boost points. There are four Stages of Quests and Rewards, and Each Stage has a specific number of quests to be completed before the next is available. Upon completing the stages, you can receive items to upgrade your equipment or boost your Hongmoon Mastery and Unity Levels. With six months to complete, there is plenty of opportunity for players to boost their gear.

Finally, the Blade & Soul: Soul Resurgence Update includes the Way of the Divine Hand Third Specialization for Soul Fighters. Embracing the Divine Hand turns the Soul Fighter's body into a weapon and shield, imbuing the power to deliver heavy strikes and merciless kicks. Combining both short- and long-distance attacks for a dynamic playstyle, it pairs with defensive skills such as Bright Ward, which can block and parry frontal attacks, and Celestial Chi to resist status effects and boost HP recovery, while increasing your party's defense. Weave in attacks such as Thousand Palms and Soul Spear to defeat enemies in a most enlightened way.