Bluey Is Being Added To Minecraft As DLC This Month

Minecraft is getting one of the most recognizable children's characters soon, as Bluey will arrive in the game as part of a new DLC this week

Article Summary Bluey arrives in Minecraft as official DLC, launching on the Minecraft Marketplace on February 5, 2026.

Explore the interactive Heeler House, filled with hidden keys, unlockable rooms, and iconic locations from the show.

Meet Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad while enjoying activities and mini-games like ISpy, Hide and Seek, and Ragdoll.

Experience classic Minecraft creativity with a playful Bluey twist, whether building, exploring, or playing with friends.

BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, along with Microsoft and Mojang, have come together to bring one of the most iconic children's characters to Minecraft, as Bluey will be coming to the game as DLC. The new DLC will allow players to add the iconic Heeler House to the title, as you will be able to explore a fully interactive world with well-known locations and mroe. All of which come with hidden keys, unlockable rooms, and minigames such as ISpy, Hide and Seek, and Ragdoll. We have more details below as the DLC will be available in the Minecraft Marketplace on February 5, 2026.

Bluey x Minecraft

Fans of Bluey and Minecraft can come together to play, explore, and create with Bluey DLC: Bluey's House. Developed by Jigarbov Productions in partnership with BBC Studios and Ludo Studio, players can fully immerse themselves in the Heeler house. Players can meet Bluey, Bingo, Mum, and Dad while reliving memorable moments from the series. They will be able to search for hidden keys throughout the home, guided by Bluey and her family, unlocking new rooms and areas as they progress. As they explore, players can take part in a variety of familiar activities and mini-games from the show including I-Spy, Hide and Seek, and Ragdoll with lots more to discover throughout the house. Whether exploring alone or with friends, the Bluey DLC offers plenty of playful touches and hidden extras to uncover.

Minecraft has no set goal and can be played however you'd like! This is why it's sometimes called a "sandbox game" – there are lots of things for you to do, and lots of ways that you can play. If you like being creative, then you can use the blocks to build things from your imagination. If you're feeling brave, you can explore the world and face daring challenges. Blocks can be broken, crafted, placed to reshape the landscape, or used to build fantastical creations.

