Board Game and Puzzle Sales Skyrocket Amid COVID-19 Concerns

According to the NPD Group, sales of board games and jigsaw puzzles have risen over 240% during the first week of official lockdown in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, complex construction kits such as LEGO Technic toy sets rose during this time.

The NPD Group says that in the United Kingdom, Monopoly is selling higher than any other board game right now, with games such as Scrabble, Cluedo, and Uno also within the Top Ten top sellers at this time. While certainly it can be said that Monopoly is selling so well now due to the Coronavirus and the need to stay indoors, having its 85th anniversary likely helps.

Frédérique Tutt, a global toy market expert for the NPD, said this about the trends:

It's interesting to see the classic games of Monopoly, Scrabble, Cluedo and Uno on this list. These 'standards' have shown us over and again that they can stand the test of time when reinvented and so it looks like they'll continue entertaining generations of Britons as householders look to release stress and tighten family ties during these challenging times.

On the LEGO end of things, there have been some breakaway kits during this crisis: LEGO's Land Rover Defender kit, as well as their Bugatti kit, have risen in sales by nearly 60% during this time. Overall, LEGO's sales have increased threefold over two weeks' time. This is interesting because the Bugatti, which is a very expensive and complex kit, is probably more likely to be bought out by adult collectors than children or their parents. Is this perhaps due to the influx of spare time that adults now have due to furloughs and layoffs? Studies will tell sooner or later.

