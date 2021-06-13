Book Of Travels Will Launch Into Early Access This August

Indie developer and publisher Might & Delight revealed today that Book Of Travels will be released into Early Access in August. The devs have been bragging about how this game is a Tiny Multiplayer Online RPG (TMORPG), making it both one of their longest games in development and one of the most ambitious they have ever set out to make. They're going to give you a chance to try out the fruits of their labors and help them test it out as the game drops into Early Access on August 9th, 2021. In the meantime, please enjoy the trailer below!

Join Book Of Travels and become part of a unique social roleplaying experience that doesn't hold your hand. Inspired by genre classics, this is a serene adventure that sets you adrift in a fairytale world… it's also an invitation to roleplay without the restraints of linear missions and plotlines. Feel at liberty to travel the free wilds and vivid cities of the Braided Shore peninsula. Wander deep into the layers of this hand-drawn world, stumble upon its hidden places or unravel one of its many mysteries. There is no overarching goal and no real beginning or end, but for mortal characters the stakes can be high.

Braided Shore is a vast and intricate world, but meetings with other players are few and far between so your chance encounters will be something special. Choose to collaborate together or to survive alone, either way, you'll be part of the birth of an exciting new online community, one where many stories will be told. But take note: This is a game for wayfinders and wanderers and it won't plan out your route. Instead it will trust you to to play in your own style and to shape your own journey. Whichever way you choose to travel, you'll soon be adding your own chapters to Book Of Travels.