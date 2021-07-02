Capcom Unveils Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin Roadmap

This morning, Capcom revealed more details of what they have planned down the road for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin. During a special livestream on Twitch, series Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and Director Kenji Oguro went into detail about the post-launch content coming to the game, as well as showcasing the co-op gameplay and releasing a new story trailer, which you can check out down at the bottom. We have the details from Capcom here for you to check out along with images from the stream.

In addition to the already announced first post-launch update, which brings the fan-favorite Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a ridable Monstie to Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on July 15, today's special program detailed five additional free updates coming to the game through October 2021. Title Update 2 arrives on August 5, and introduces the gilded Elder Dragon Kulve Taroth as a new co-op quest for Monster Riders to tackle together. While Kulve Taroth will not be available as a ridable Monstie, materials from her quest will be invaluable for crafting powerful new equipment. This update will also introduce Hellblade Glavenus and Boltreaver Astalos as additional Monsties.

Title Update 3 arrives in early September, and brings Soulseer Mizutsune, Elderfrost Gammoth, and Oroshi Kirin as new Monsties! In late September, Title Update 4 follows on the heels of these exciting new Monsties with Dreadking Rathalos and Molten Tigrex. As part of this update, Kulve Taroth returns in a new high-difficulty co-op quest that offers Monster Riders the opportunity for even greater rewards. In October, Silver Rathalos and Gold Rathian swoop in as part of Title Update 5, which also heralds the arrival of a special mysterious monster, who will be part of a highly difficult co-op quest that offers materials for crafting incredibly powerful equipment. During the co-op gameplay reveal, Tsujimoto-san and Oguro-san provided an extensive look at the many ways that players can collaborate in co-op expeditions, including exploration, strategizing on combat, discovering Monster Dens, selecting eggs, and hatching new and unique Monsties. The duo also sat down to share a behind-the-scenes look at how the original Monster Hunter Stories™ was first created, what they set out to accomplish with a sequel, and their inspiration for the designs of new and returning characters.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/oZlWsHd39gA)